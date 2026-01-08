Prositions Launches New Business Communication Course by Mark Jeffries

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc. today announced the release of The Art of Business Communication, a new professional development course created and narrated by internationally acclaimed communication expert Mark Jeffries. The course is designed to help employees and leaders strengthen communication, influence outcomes, and improve productivity at a time when miscommunication and information overload are costing organizations billions each year.Research shows that miscommunication costs U.S. businesses approximately $1.2 trillion annually, contributing to an estimated 15% decline in productivity. Additionally, 86% of knowledge workers report communication challenges at work, with delayed responses, message overload, and misunderstandings cited as the most common issues.The good news is that effective communication delivers measurable results. Studies indicate that 72% of business leaders and 52% of employees report increased team productivity when communication improves, underscoring the direct link between communication skills and organizational performance.The Art of Business Communication provides employees and managers with a clear, actionable framework for communicating more effectively in meetings, emails, presentations, and high-stakes conversations.Drawing on decades of experience in finance, media, and global event hosting, Mark Jeffries introduces proven models such as LWAR (Listen, Watch, Anticipate, Respond) for situational awareness and the BRAINS (Bridging, Rationalizing, Asserting, Inspiring, Negotiating, Specializing) framework for understanding stakeholder psychology and influence.The course includes 14 entertaining microlearning modules, each delivering practical tools learners can apply immediately. Topics range from active listening and reading the room to translating complex ideas, storytelling, persuasion, negotiation, and building credibility in today’s fast-moving, information-heavy workplace.The course is available in multiple formats to meet diverse organizational needs:Classroom Kit Version includes:- A Leader’s Guide- PowerPoint slide templates- Group and Individual Exercises and Assignments- Reproducible Participant Workbooks and HandoutsSelf-Paced Version is available in:- SCORM formats (play on any LMS)- The DashTrain platform- Microlearning modules- Mobile-first nanolearning videosThis flexibility allows organizations to deploy the training as part of instructor-led workshops, self-paced eLearning modules, or a blended delivery approach.“Communication isn’t about talking more; it’s about connecting better,” said Mark Jeffries, creator and narrator of the course. “When people listen more effectively, anticipate what others need, and communicate with clarity and empathy, influence becomes natural. This course is about helping people be heard, understood, and remembered, no matter what the form of communication or the delivery method.”Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc., added, “Organizations are facing unprecedented levels of complexity, information overload, and a bombardment of AI-generated messaging. The Art of Business Communication gives employees and leaders practical tools to cut through the noise and create clear, concise messaging that delivers improved business results. By offering this course in a variety of formats, we’re making high-impact communication skills training accessible wherever and however people work.”The Art of Business Communication is available now. Call 877-244-8848 or visit www.prositions.com for a complimentary preview.About Prositions, Inc.Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content, performance support tools, and consulting services. Its LMS platform, DashTrain, offers over 5,000 microvideo and SCORM-based learning modules covering leadership, communication, compliance, safety, technology, and professional skills, helping organizations build more capable, confident, and connected workforces. For more information, visit www.prositions.com

