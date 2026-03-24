CodeBoxx Launches Vibe Coaching Platform to Teach Vibe Coding & Agentic AI

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodeBoxx today announced the launch of Vibe Coaching by CodeBoxx, a new on-demand coaching platform built to help individuals and teams get unstuck while building software with AI.As more professionals adopt tools like Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Copilot, Lovable, and other agentic development platforms, a new problem has emerged: people can generate output faster than ever, but many still struggle to make meaningful progress. They burn time, waste tokens, and lose momentum trying to figure out what to do next.Vibe Coaching by CodeBoxx was built to solve exactly that.The platform delivers immediate, human-to-human coaching sessions designed to help people move through real blockers in real time. Whether the issue is prompting, debugging, architecture, workflow design, AI tool selection, or making sense of agentic software development, users can connect with an expert, share their code repository or their screen, and get targeted guidance when it matters most.Instead of wasting another expensive round of credits hoping the AI gets it right, users can get direct support from someone who knows how to guide the last critical stretch of work: the final 10 to 20 percent that determines whether software is usable, scalable, and ready to ship.“Organizations that treat AI as just another productivity tool will fall behind those that redesign how their people think, decide, and execute with intelligent systems,” said Nicolas Genest, CEO of CodeBoxx. “An AI-native workforce is not simply about using models or automating tasks. It’s about developing people who know how to collaborate with AI, challenge outputs, design better workflows, and turn intelligence into accountable action. The companies that invest in that capability now will define the future of work.”Vibe Coaching by CodeBoxx is designed for real-world use, not ideal conditions. The platform offers flexible, on-demand sessions that fit unpredictable schedules and meet users exactly where they are in the moment of need. Whether someone is building a side project, launching a startup, modernizing an internal workflow, managing a crisis or learning how to operate in an AI-native environment, Vibe Coaching provides immediate, practical, specific support that unblocks or accelerates progress.The offer combines:• On-demand access to expert coaches• Support across leading AI coding and agentic tools• Tech-agnostic guidance based on the user’s actual challenge• Practical help with prompts, workflows, architecture, cloud, security and execution• AI-first resources designed to build lasting skills, not dependencyThe goal is simple: help people do AI right.“Vibe Coaching by CodeBoxx creates a practical path to greater efficiency, better judgment, and stronger results in an AI-driven world,” Genest added. “By combining expert, understanding human coaching with mastery of the latest tools and practices, we help people solve immediate problems while building the instincts and reflexes they will need for the future. This is coaching designed for real life, real software, and real business outcomes.”Vibe Coaching by CodeBoxx is part of the company’s broader mission to build business-first technologists for the AI era. The platform helps individuals and teams preserve momentum, stay in control of their software, and develop the judgment required to work effectively with modern AI systems.For more information, visit https://www.solutions.codeboxx.com/vibe-coaching About CodeBoxxCodeBoxx builds business-first technologists for the digital age. Through AI-Native solutions, workforce training, coaching, and AI-enabled delivery, the company helps individuals and organizations develop the skills, discipline, and operational mindset needed to build better software and generate real business value in the age of AI.

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