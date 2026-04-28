Clera Challenges the Recruiting Industry with an AI Talent Agent That Represents Candidates

Clera Co-Founders from left to right: Alexander Farr (COO), Sebastian Scott (CEO), Daniel Wintermeyer (CTO)

Backed by a $3 million pre-seed round, Clera replaces inflated job-boards with direct introductions between candidates and hiring leaders.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clera , a San Francisco-based tech company, has launched their AI Talent Agent designed to directly introduce professionals to hiring managers at high-growth startups. The launch, backed by a $3 million pre-seed funding round, comes at a time when the current job market needs support most.“Many people are stuck in jobs they don’t enjoy because the friction of exploring new opportunities is too high. We spend over 90,000 hours working, and yet the process of finding the right fit is still fundamentally broken. With Clera, we support candidates along their entire career, the way a great agent would,” says Sebastian Scott, CEO and Co-Founder of Clera.Within months of launching, Clera has already surpassed $1 million in annualized revenue and represents more than 80,000 professionals across the U.S. and Europe.AI recruitment tools built for the employerToday, AI-driven recruiting is attracting significant capital. HR companies alone collectively raised over $400M last year, yet nearly all of it builds tools only for employers: automating sourcing, screening, and evaluation. The candidate side of the market has been left untouched for years.In sports, entertainment, and finance, professionals have always had representation. In the knowledge economy, that infrastructure has never existed. Roughly 70% of professionals are passively open to new opportunities but unwilling to enter traditional application funnels. They won't rewrite a resume for a job board. They won't sit through automated screening calls built to filter them out. They're not looking, but they'd move for the right role presented the right way.Clera is built for them.Inside the Clera agentClera communicates with candidates through Email, iMessage and WhatsApp. Users share their career goals and preferences, and Clera's agent scouts opportunities across more than 600 venture-backed startups. When there is a match, Clera makes a warm introduction directly to the founder or hiring manager.Candidates working with Clera regularly receive their first interview within hours of being introduced, not weeks. Because introductions go directly to decision-makers, candidates enter the process on equal footing rather than at the bottom of an applicant queue, often finding themselves choosing between multiple offers.AI that disrupts a 300,000-person industryWith modern recruiting already in high demand, Clera is proving its model performs in highly beneficial, opposite ways: delivering genuine connections to put candidates into the right conversations.“Recruiting is a category that has been completely reshaped by AI. Sourcing, screening and matchmaking can already be substantially automated. Every candidate now has access to an AI talent agent in their pocket to help them proactively find their next job. This is a hugely disruptive business model, and we couldn't be more excited to back the stellar Clera team in bringing this to life,” adds Samit Kalra, 1984 Ventures.What comes nextWithin months, Clera has scaled to over 80,000 startup candidates across the U.S. and Europe. The funding will help Clera build out their offering across a wide range of roles and industries, and build out more tooling for both sides of the marketplace.“I believe this is the future of AI in recruitment. Where AI tools know people well enough to make introductions that used to require years of relationship building. Where technology earns the credibility of candidates by actually representing their interests, and on the other hand, also earns the trust of companies by only linking people who truly belong,” says Scott.About CleraClera is the agentic talent agent for professionals. Operating through Email, iMessage and WhatsApp, Clera introduces candidates directly to founders and hiring managers at venture-backed startups - replacing applications with real introductions. Clera represents the passive majority: professionals open to the right opportunity but unwilling to enter traditional application funnels. The company was founded by Sebastian Scott, Alexander Farr, and Daniel Wintermeyer. Learn more at www.getclera.com

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