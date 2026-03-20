Environmental Lights Invests in Nova Flex

Strategic Combination Will Accelerate Product Development and Growth

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental Lights, a leading innovator in LED lighting solutions, announces that it has acquired Nova Flex. Nova Flex, based in St. Cloud, Minnesota, is a leader in linear lighting to commercial, architectural, and high-end residential markets. Nova Flex provides customizable, flexible lighting solutions that make it easy for agents, specifiers, national account groups, and distributors to seamlessly meet their customers' needs.The acquisition brings together two linear lighting providers serving different markets, enabling Nova Flex to leverage the power of a larger, more diversified supply chain and tap into the combined product expertise to accelerate growth of its product catalog. Nova Flex will continue to operate independently, with David Kidd remaining as President, and all his key team members remaining in their existing roles. David remains an owner in Nova Flex through an investment in Environment Lights as part of the transaction.Nova Flex becomes the newest brand in the Environmental Lights family, joining City Theatrical, as Environmental Lights continues to build its lighting brand portfolio with leaders in the industry. Environmental Lights and City Theatrical will continue to serve their markets and customers separately from Nova Flex.“We are excited to welcome Nova Flex to our family as this brings two strong lighting companies with deep product experience together to help fuel each other’s growth,” said Brad Tedder, CEO of Environmental Lights. “Nova Flex’s differentiated, high-performance solutions and responsive, customer-first approach perfectly align with our strategy and vision.”“Environmental Lights is an excellent strategic and cultural partner for Nova Flex,” said David Kidd, President of Nova Flex. “My goal has always been to build a great lighting company, and this partnership will deliver expanded product breadth for customers while deepening our organization and its technical capabilities, without changing the high levels of service and responsiveness provided to our agents, specifiers, national accounts, and distributors.”The transaction closed in February 2026. To learn more about Environmental Lights and Nova Flex, please visit environmentallights.com and novaflexled.com About Environmental LightsEnvironmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America on eight occasions. Environmental Lights transforms environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to create solutions that meet their exact needs. Our work transforms environments across a range of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, gaming, and residential & commercial construction. Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.About Nova FlexNova Flex designs, assembles, and supplies high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial and architectural environments. Since 2009, lighting specifiers, agents, and national account distributors have trusted Nova Flex for custom linear LED solutions that arrive inspection-ready — no surprises, no delays. What sets Nova Flex apart is simple: responsiveness, precision, and a genuine commitment to being easy to work with. Every order is built for its application, backed by technical expertise, and delivered with the consistency that demanding projects require. Learn more at novaflexled.com About City TheatricalCity Theatrical, an Environmental Lights Company, invents, manufactures, and customizes unique lighting accessories for the live entertainment, film and video, and architectural industries. City Theatrical is the winner of 40+ product and business awards, including the New Jersey Small Manufacturer of the Year. Founded in 1986, City Theatrical has offices in Carlstadt, New Jersey, and London, England. City Theatrical’s extensive product catalog includes wireless DMX, test tools, beam control accessories, and more. City Theatrical also performs custom manufacturing services and manufactures products on an OEM basis for other lighting manufacturers. Learn more at CityTheatrical.com

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