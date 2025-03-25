Environmental Lights Introduces Eluxtra™ ProFlex LED Neon and Strip Light Solutions

Eluxtra™ ProFlex Strip Light Pixel Eluxtra™ ProFlex Neon Wide Top Pixel Eluxtra™ ProFlex Neon Monochrome

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental Lights, a leading innovator in LED lighting solutions, and City Theatrical, a global expert in entertainment lighting technology, are proud to introduce the Eluxtra™ ProFlex line of premium LED linear lighting products. Developed with City Theatrical, the Eluxtra™ ProFlex line is characterized by exceptional craftsmanship and extreme durability, making these products ideal for indoor and outdoor installations.Eluxtra™ ProFlex is available in two form-factors: LED Strip Light and LED Neon. To cater to a wide range of applications, LED Neon is available in a classic neon profile, as well as a wide-top profile that is wider and taller, enhancing visibility from all viewing angles. Eluxtra ProFlex is offered in monochrome, tunable white, RGB, and PixelControl to create dynamic effects and smooth color gradients.Eluxtra™ ProFlex LED lighting solutions are housed in high-quality silicone for superior durability and protection. Injection molded ends ensure no water ingress and offers peace of mind when installing lighting in rugged environments. Eluxtra™ ProFlex Neon products hold an IP68-rating, making them extremely reliable in demanding, outdoor environments. Meanwhile, the standard Strip Light varieties feature an IP67 rating which also provides robust protection against harsh weather and environmental factors.“The engineering collaboration from Environmental Lights and City Theatrical is enabling us to bring forward cutting-edge LED solutions to lighting professionals who demand the highest level of performance,” said Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights. “Eluxtra™ ProFlex is designed to offer unmatched versatility and dependability, giving designers the creative freedom they need to achieve their vision.”Eluxtra™ ProFlex products are available for purchase through Environmental Lights and City Theatrical. For more information, speak with your Environmental Lights sales engineer at (888) 880-1880 and visit EnvironmentalLights.com , or call your City Theatrical representative at (800) 230-9497 and visit CityTheatrical.com About Environmental LightsEnvironmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America on eight occasions. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and residential & commercial construction.Media Contact:Michael KrupinskyEnvironmental Lightsmarketing@environmentallights.comAbout City Theatrical, LLCCity Theatrical, an Environmental Lights Company, invents, manufactures, and customizes unique lighting accessories for the live entertainment, film and video, and architectural industries. City Theatrical is the winner of 40+ product and business awards, including the New Jersey Small Manufacturer of the Year. Founded in 1986, City Theatrical has offices in Carlstadt, New Jersey and London, England. City Theatrical’s extensive product catalog includes wireless DMX, test tools, beam control accessories, and more. City Theatrical also performs custom manufacturing services and manufactures products on an OEM basis for other lighting manufacturers.Media Contact:Jacqueline MorrealeCity Theatricalmarketing@citytheatrical.com

