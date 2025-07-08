Environmental Lights Introduces Eluxtra™ 360° LED Neon Lighting Solutions

Eluxtra™ 360° LED Neon PixelControl 4-in-1 EEluxtra™ 360° LED Neon - 4-in-1 - RGB + 6500K Eluxtra™ 360° LED Neon - 4-in-1 - 5-meter reel

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental Lights, a leading innovator in LED lighting solutions, and City Theatrical, a global expert in entertainment lighting technology, are proud to introduce Eluxtra™ 360° LED Neon , an advanced new line of flexible neon lighting products.Eluxtra™ 360° LED Neon provides seamless illumination around its entire circumference, delivering maximum visibility and a sleek, modern aesthetic. It offers the same hotspot-free appearance as traditional glass neon but in a flexible silicone housing that adapts effortlessly to curves and contours.The silicone construction is designed for both form and function, providing superior durability to classic neon lighting products. With an IP65 rating, Eluxtra™ 360° LED Neon is ideal for indoor and outdoor environments. All models are UL-Listed and engineered for Class 2 installations, ensuring application safety and code compliance.Eluxtra™ 360° LED Neon is available in multiple color options, including Monochrome, 4-in-1 RGB+White, and 4-in-1 PixelControl. Select models feature a matte black silicone housing that blends flawlessly into dark environments such as stages, ceilings, and film sets—making it a favorite for professionals in the entertainment industry.“Eluxtra™ 360° LED Neon is a natural evolution of our commitment to helping lighting professionals unlock their creative potential,” said Gary Vilardi, Vice President of Sales at Environmental Lights. “This product line delivers outstanding performance, versatility, and flexibility whether you're illuminating a retail display or a live performance.”Eluxtra™ 360° LED Neon is available through Environmental Lights and City Theatrical. For more information, speak with your Environmental Lights sales engineer at (888) 880-1880 and visit EnvironmentalLights.com , or call your City Theatrical representative at (800) 230-9497 and visit CityTheatrical.com About Environmental LightsEnvironmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America on eight occasions. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and residential & commercial construction.About City Theatrical, LLCCity Theatrical, an Environmental Lights Company, invents, manufactures, and customizes unique lighting accessories for the live entertainment, film and video, and architectural industries. City Theatrical is the winner of 40+ product and business awards, including the New Jersey Small Manufacturer of the Year. Founded in 1986, City Theatrical has offices in Carlstadt, New Jersey and London, England. City Theatrical’s extensive product catalog includes wireless DMX, test tools, beam control accessories, and more. City Theatrical also performs custom manufacturing services and manufactures products on an OEM basis for other lighting manufacturers.

