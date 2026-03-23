Old Trapper Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Portland Fire

Oregon is home for Old Trapper and partnering with the Portland Fire for their inaugural season is especially meaningful for our brand” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Portland Fire, becoming the Exclusive Beef Jerky of the Portland Fire. The partnership places Old Trapper at the center of the team’s debut 2026 season with in-arena branding, fan engagement opportunities, and memorable game-day experiences for Fire fans.

As part of the agreement, Old Trapper will serve as the presenting partner of the Portland Fire Autograph Zone, giving fans special opportunities throughout the season to interact with players and collect autographs. The partnership also includes prominent fixed signage and dynamic in-game activations designed to energize the crowd and enhance the fan experience.

“Oregon is home for Old Trapper, so partnering with the Portland Fire for their inaugural season is especially meaningful for our brand,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “We’re proud to support a hometown team and look forward to engaging with fans, creating memorable moments, and sharing our beef jerky with Fire supporters all season long.”

Old Trapper will also be part of a fan sweepstakes during the season, giving fans the chance to win Portland Fire game tickets, a pre-game autograph experience, and exclusive Fire and Old Trapper branded merchandise.

Headquartered in Forest Grove, Oregon, Old Trapper has built a strong tradition of supporting sports at every level through partnerships with professional teams, collegiate conferences, and major sporting events across the country. The new collaboration with the Portland Fire further strengthens the brand’s connection to sports fans in the Pacific Northwest.

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ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

ABOUT PORTLAND FIRE

The Portland Fire is one of the Women’s National Basketball Association’s newest franchises, making its official on court debut in 2026. Owned by RAJ Sports – led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage – the team is more than a franchise; it’s the revival of a movement, honoring the legacy of the original Portland Fire while blazing a bold new path forward. Based in Portland, Oregon, the global epicenter of women’s sports, Portland Fire is rooted in the Rose City’s enduring resilience, spirit, and passion for sport.

Looking ahead, RAJ Sports will open the world’s first dual-sport women’s performance center in 2026. The 100,000 square-foot performance center will house both the Fire and the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, and will foster an environment that champions innovation, elevates athlete development, and enhances elite performance.





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