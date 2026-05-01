Old Trapper Continues Big Ten Conference Partnership with the 2026 Baseball and Softball Tournaments

Partnership delivers fan-first activations, in-venue branding, and signature jerky experiences

These tournaments bring together passionate fans and elite athletes, and we’re excited to enhance the experience with our fan-favorite activations and our beef jerky” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced its continued partnership with the Big Ten Conference, serving as the Official Beef Jerky sponsor of the 2026 Big Ten Baseball and Softball Tournaments. As part of its longstanding relationship with the conference, Old Trapper will once again enhance the championship atmosphere with engaging fan activations, in-venue branding, and its signature beef jerky.

At the 2026 Big Ten Softball Tournament presented by Allstate, Old Trapper will connect with fans throughout the event, maintaining a strong presence inside the stadium with prominent signage and interactive “Lucky Row” giveaways, where select fans will receive complimentary Old Trapper products during games. The brand will also offer post-game jerky distribution as attendees exit the venue on May 7.

Old Trapper’s presence continues at the Big Ten Baseball Tournament presented by IFS, highlighted by its participation in FanFest on May 22 and 23 which will feature a trading card photobooth, jerky sampling, and fun swag giveaways. Inside the ballpark, Old Trapper will feature in-venue branding and its popular “Lucky Row” promotions, rewarding fans with jerky throughout the tournament.

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Big Ten and be part of the energy surrounding both the baseball and softball championships,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “These tournaments bring together passionate fans and elite athletes, and we’re excited to enhance the experience with our fan-favorite activations and our beef jerky.”

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ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky comes in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

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