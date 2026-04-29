Old Trapper Showcases Leadership in the Protein Snack Trend at 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Longstanding brand highlights role in shaping the “protein as everyday snack” movement Booth 5035

While the beef jerky category continues to grow, our focus remains the same: delivering high-quality, great-tasting beef jerky that fits seamlessly into consumers’ everyday lives” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced its participation in the 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo, taking place May 19–21, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. At this year’s show, Old Trapper will spotlight its full lineup of beef jerky and meat snacks, reinforcing its position as a category leader in one of the fastest-growing trends in snacking: protein-forward, on-the-go options.

As consumer preferences continue to shift toward high-protein, convenient foods, meat snacks have moved from niche to mainstream. Old Trapper, with more than five decades of heritage, has been at the forefront of this evolution—long before “protein snacking” became a trend.

“Protein snacks aren’t new to us—they’re who we’ve always been,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “While the category continues to grow, our focus remains the same: delivering high-quality, great-tasting beef jerky that fits seamlessly into consumers’ everyday lives.”

Today’s consumers are increasingly reaching for snacks that deliver both flavor and function. Protein has become a key driver of purchase decisions, with shoppers seeking options that provide sustained energy throughout the day. Old Trapper’s beef jerky and meat sticks meet this demand with portable, protein-packed snacks designed for life on the move.

In a crowded and rapidly expanding category, authenticity matters. Old Trapper’s legacy—rooted in traditional recipes, quality cuts of beef, and a commitment to craftsmanship—continues to resonate with consumers seeking trusted brands. The company’s longstanding presence in the market reinforces its credibility as both a pioneer and a reliable staple in the protein snack aisle.

Additionally, the rise of “snackification” has redefined how and when people eat. More consumers are replacing traditional meals with smaller, more frequent snacks, creating demand for options that are both satisfying and nutritious. Old Trapper’s hearty, protein-rich products offer a convenient solution, bridging the gap between snack and meal.

Retailers and attendees are invited to visit Old Trapper at Booth 5035 at the Sweets & Snacks Expo to learn more about the brand’s offerings and partnership opportunities. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

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ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has been crafting authentic, high-quality beef jerky and meat snacks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. With more than five decades of expertise, the family-owned company has grown into a recognized leader in the beef jerky and meat snacks industry and has been named a Category Captain by Convenience Store News. Known for its commitment to quality, Old Trapper uses lean cuts of beef, the freshest ingredients, and real wood-fired smoke to deliver premium, protein-packed snacks. As demand for convenient, high-protein snacking continues to grow, Old Trapper remains at the forefront of the category with a full portfolio of products distributed nationwide. For more information, visit Old Trapper at www.OldTrapper.com.



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