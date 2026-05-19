SquarePet Announces Promotion of Kim Wright to Director of Sales Engagement & Customer Experience

I’m truly passionate about the role nutrition plays in the lives of pets, and it means so much to be part of a company that is committed to making a difference with innovative and targeted solutions” — Kim Wright

AUSTIN, TX 78717, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet, a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium pet nutrition products, today announced the promotion of Kim Wright to Director of Sales Engagement & Customer Experience. In her new role, Wright will lead initiatives focused on strengthening sales team support, enhancing customer experience, and driving greater engagement across SquarePet’s growing retail and distribution network.

Wright brings extensive industry experience, strong retailer relationships, and a deep understanding of SquarePet’s operations to the position. Since joining the company, she has played an integral role in supporting customers, sales initiatives, and partner relationships while helping reinforce the company’s commitment to premium pet nutrition and customer service.

“Kim is an outstanding example of the caliber of talent we have at SquarePet. Her combination of industry experience, work ethic, leadership, ambition, and relationship-building skills made her a natural choice for this director-level role,” said Adam Bird, Vice President of Sales at SquarePet. “Over the past two years, she has delivered exceptional results as a Territory Manager in the South while consistently demonstrating an outstanding ability to support our sales organization and provide a high level of service to our partners and customers. Her leadership, deep knowledge of our business, and passion for the brand make her the ideal person for this role as we continue to grow, and we are confident she will play a major role in driving long-term success for our retail partners, distribution partners, and the entire SquarePet team.”

In her expanded role, Wright will focus on aligning customer experience initiatives with sales engagement strategies to further support SquarePet’s retail partners and consumers nationwide.

“I am excited for this next chapter with SquarePet,” said Wright. “I’m truly passionate about the role nutrition plays in the lives of pets, and it means so much to be part of a company that is committed to making a difference through innovative and targeted solutions. It’s such an exciting time of growth for our company, and I am honored to continue supporting our amazing team, retailers, distributors and customers in this new role while contributing to the future success of SquarePet.”

Wright will continue managing her current sales territory in the South during the transition period while SquarePet recruits and onboards her replacement. She will also assist in the selection, training, and transition of those accounts to ensure continuity and ongoing support for customers and partners.

SquarePet Premium Nutrition offers veterinarian-formulated pet nutrition solutions focused on high-quality ingredients, targeted health support, and uncompromising safety and manufacturing standards.

About SquarePet

SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company dedicated to advancing pet health through premium, veterinarian-formulated nutrition. The company brings together pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to develop innovative diets designed to support the long-term health and well-being of dogs and cats of all breeds and life stages. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com.

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