Texas Physician Identifies Gut Dysfunction as Link to Long COVID Fatigue

Volume 4 of The Complete Long COVID Handbook Series Reveals How Gut-Brain Axis Disruption Causes Post-Meal Brain Fog Without Digestive Symptoms

When a patient tells me they crash after meals but their digestion feels fine, that is actually a red flag for gut involvement, not a reason to rule it out.” — Robert Groysman, MD

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Texas-based physician treating Long COVID patients has identified gut dysfunction as a hidden driver of fatigue and brain fog in patients who report no digestive problems. Robert Groysman M.D., of The COVID Institute , observed the pattern after patients presented with worsening fatigue and cognitive decline after meals despite having no gastrointestinal complaints. The finding aligns with research published in Volume 4 of his Long COVID handbook series, which examines how gut-brain axis disruption manifests outside the digestive tract.In Long COVID, the gut communicates with the brain through the vagus nerve, immune signaling and bacterial metabolites. This communication becomes distorted. A compromised intestinal barrier allows lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a component of gram-negative bacteria that are part of the gut's normal flora, to enter the bloodstream. LPS is directly inflammatory to the brain. Because this process follows meals, patients experience brain fog and fatigue 30 to 90 minutes after eating without any abdominal discomfort."Most patients do not connect their fatigue to the gut because they have no stomach pain or bloating. But a fragile intestinal barrier allows LPS from gram-negative bacteria, part of the normal gut flora, to leak into the bloodstream. LPS triggers systemic inflammation that hits the brain, not the belly. This is why brain fog and fatigue tend to follow meals," said Robert Groysman M.D., at The COVID Institute.The handbook identifies five pathways linking silent gut dysfunction to systemic symptoms:• Vagus nerve-mediated gut-brain signaling• Postprandial inflammation from increased intestinal permeability• Autonomic nervous system strain during digestion• Mitochondrial energy depletion from metabolic demand• Histamine-driven mast cell activation from food triggersVolume 4 of the handbook series is now available through The COVID Institute at https://books.covidinstitute.org/handbook-series/vol-4/ About The COVID InstituteThe COVID Institute in Plano, Texas, specializes in Long COVID and post-viral condition diagnosis and treatment under Dr. Robert Groysman's direction, utilizing a six-mechanism framework that addresses dysautonomia, mitochondrial dysfunction, endothelial damage, mast cell activation, gut dysbiosis and hormonal disruption.

Gut Health and Long Covid

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