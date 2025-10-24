Texas Physician Reports Multi-System Treatment Protocol Helping Long COVID Patients Recover Faster

Dr Robert Grosman, Long Covid Specialist

New Six-Mechanism Framework Decodes The Symptoms Stopping Patients From Recovering; International Handbook Series Released

Long COVID isn't one disease. It's six biological disruptions creating a cascade of symptoms that compound each other.” — Dr Robert Groysman

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Plano-based physician is treating multiple long COVID symptoms in unison and reporting dramatic improvements by addressing six biological mechanisms.According to a recent study in Nature Medicine an estimated 400 million people worldwide have been impacted by long COVID, with many never looking at their entire scope of symptoms holistically."We're seeing patients who've been sick for years show measurable improvement" said Dr. Groysman. "Long COVID isn't one issues. It's six biological disruptions creating a cascade of symptoms compounding each other."The six mechanisms Dr. Groysman has identified work in combination to create Long COVID’s debilitating effects: Dysautonomia disrupts the autonomic nervous system, causing dizziness on standing, rapid heart rate and blood pressure instability• Mitochondrial dysfunction starves cells of energy at the molecular level• Endothelial damage restricts the use of oxygen throughout the body• Mast cell activation triggers inflammatory signaling Gut dysbiosis compromises immune system function• Hormonal disruption throws off the body's chemical messaging systemRather than treating these systems independently, Dr. Groysman's protocol first addresses how they’re interconnected. This approach has shown results even in patients who’ve suffered for years.One 20-year-old patient reported being unable to grip a video game controller or walk to the mailbox without requiring hours of bed rest. Within 24 hours of treatment, the patient experienced reduced leg pain, improved circulation, and less brain fog. Within days, the patient was able to walk extended distances and began planning a return to college.Another patient with 37 years of chronic fatigue saw decades of anxiety resolved, light sensitivity reduced, and restful sleep for the first time in years.Dr. Groysman treats patients internationally from his Plano practice. He's published five volumes of his planned 7-volume “The Complete Long COVID Handbook series” to share his findings on the six-mechanism treatment framework with patients and physicians globally.About COVID Institute The COVID Institute, located in Plano, Texas, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of Long COVID and related post-viral conditions. Under the direction of Dr. Robert Groysman, the COVID Institute provides comprehensive care based on identifying the six biological mechanisms behind Long COVID and creating custom protocols, based on each patient’s needs.

