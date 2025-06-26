COVID Institute Launches Nation’s First Epipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy Program for ‘Razor-Blade Throat’

Razor Blade Throat EAT Therapy Long Covid Specialist

COVID Institute now offering US clinical program for treating the sore-throat phenomenon, “razor-blade throat.”

EAT allows us to treat the exact spot conventional therapies overlook, often with rapid improvements in comfort and energy.” — Robert Groysman, MD

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID Institute today announced the United States’ first clinical program dedicated to treating the severe sore-throat phenomenon popularly dubbed “razor-blade throat.” The clinic now offers Epipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy (EAT), a non-invasive procedure performed in more than 100 Japanese ear-nose-throat centers.A Growing ProblemEmergency-department physicians report that sore throat appears in roughly two-thirds of patients infected with the NB.1.8.1 (“Nimbus”) variant, with many describing the pain as “swallowing razor blades,” according to ABC News (June 19 2025). An 11,700-person survey in China found 65 percent experienced throat pain and one-third rated it “severe” (JMIR Public Health, April 2025).Why Conventional Remedies Miss the MarkInflammation often hides in the epipharynx, a thumb-sized patch of tissue behind the nasal cavity that routine “say ahh” exams cannot visualize. Persistent swelling irritates local nerves, amplifying pain and triggering autonomic dysfunction.How EAT WorksEAT gently abrades the inflamed epipharyngeal tissue under endoscopic (thin flexible camera) guidance, promoting healthy healing and modulating vagus-nerve pathways. Each session lasts about ten minutes; most patients resume normal activities the same day.Key Benefits Reported by Patients• Directly targets hidden epipharyngeal inflammation• May reduce throat pain, fatigue, and post-nasal drip• Supports autonomic balance in dysautonomia and POTS• Non-surgical; no systemic drug exposure“Many Long COVID patients describe throat pain as their most debilitating symptom,” said Robert Groysman, MD, medical director of COVID Institute. “EAT allows us to treat the exact spot conventional therapies overlook, often with rapid improvements in comfort and energy.”Patient Perspective"The EAT procedures were able to get rid of all the focal inflammation, so my son was able to further progress to get rid of the POTS PEM and chronic fatigue.” - S.S.” (Quote used with permission.)AvailabilityEAT consultations can be booked at covidinstitute.org/contact-us or by calling (214) 390-7557. Telemedicine evaluations are offered for national and international patients. Limited appointments are available while capacity is expanded.Regulatory StatusEpipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy is investigational in the United States and is performed under physician-directed protocols. Individual results may vary; no cure is guaranteed.About COVID InstituteCOVID Institute is a Plano, Texas medical practice focused on evidence-based treatment of post-viral and autonomic disorders. Led by Robert Groysman, MD, the clinic provides Stellate Ganglion Block, vagus-nerve stimulation, and the first U.S. Epipharyngeal Abrasive Therapy program.Media ContactDawn Benford, Clinic ManagerCOVID Institute(214) 390-7557 | info@covidinstitute.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.