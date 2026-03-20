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Services SETA announces latest developments regarding whistleblowers, 20 Mar

The Administrator of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority, Mr. Lehlogonolo Masoga, will host a media briefing to make an important announcement on developments related to whistleblowers on governance issues.

This follows the recent press briefing by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, the Honourable Buti Manamela, on the mid-term progress report concerning three SETAs that were placed under administration, including Services SETA.

The briefing will also provide an update on the current status of the organisation and outline the next phase of its stabilisation and renewal.

Details of the media briefing

Date: Friday, 20 March 2026
Time: 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

The media briefing will also be streamed live on Services SETA digital platforms.

Media opportunities

  • Q&A session with the Administrator
  • One-on-one interview opportunities (subject to availability)

RSVP

Amanda Sithole
Administrator Marketing and Communications, Services SETA
Cell: 067 991 2881
E-mail: AmandaS@serviceseta.org.za 

#GovZAUpdates

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Services SETA announces latest developments regarding whistleblowers, 20 Mar

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