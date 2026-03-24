Spectrum.Life Expands into Australia with Long Term Strategic Commitment

Pictured at Enterprise Ireland's Sydney Business Luncheon. (Full caption included in the article)

Following the acquisition of MindFit at Work, We Lysn and Valion Health

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing a high growth, internationally scaled mental health platform to Australia with unified clinical governance and measurable outcomes for insurers and employers across Australia. Spectrum.Life , the Ireland founded, Global digital mental health and wellbeing provider today announced its entry into the Australian market through the acquisition of three established Australian-founded providers: MindFit at Work (Melbourne), We Lysn (Sydney) and Valion Health (Sydney).Spectrum.Life has scaled rapidly in recent years and now supports 15 million members through its digital mental health product across insurer, workplace and education partnerships.The acquisitions bring together complementary clinical strengths across mental health, rehabilitation, and cancer care under one unified clinical framework. Together they form one of the region’s most comprehensive mental health and wellbeing offerings for employers, insurers and education institutions.“This is a long-term strategic commitment to Australia,” said Stuart McGoldrick, Founder and Executive Chair of Spectrum.Life. “Like we have been able to do in our other markers, we intend to build a category leading mental health platform by blending technology, end-to-end digital clinical care and commercial models that create shared value for insurers, employers and universities.”From Fragmented Support to Integrated CareAcross Australia, enterprise mental health support is often delivered through disconnected suppliers, including employee assistance programmes, counselling networks, rehabilitation and specialist services. Clinical governance varies, outcomes can be difficult to measure, and insurers and workplaces often lack clear visibility into what is working, what is escalating and what is driving cost, absence and claim duration.Spectrum.Life was built to replace that model with one connected system. The platform blends three core elements into a single operating model:• Technology: a configurable digital front door embedded directly into insurer and employer ecosystems. It supports AI coaching, intelligent triage, real time routing, appointment booking, outcome tracking and population level insight, creating a single data spine across the entire care pathway.• Clinical delivery: a 24/7 stepped-care approach which ensures individuals receive the right level of intervention within minutes (not days or weeks), from early preventative support through to high-intensity psychological therapy and psychiatry.• Commercial alignment: shared value commercial models around improving access, experience and clinical outcomes while reducing claims friction and operational waste.For insurers and corporates in Australia, the result is a single accountable pathway that connects prevention, intervention, rehabilitation and specialist care rather than distributing responsibility across multiple providers.“Australian employers and insurers are demanding accountability and measurable outcomes,” said Stephen Costello, Co-founder and CEO. “Our model is built to deliver that, with the technology to scale access, the clinical delivery and governance to maintain quality, and the commercial structure to align incentives around outcomes.”Three Acquisitions. One Unified Vision.Rather than entering the Australian market organically, Spectrum.Life chose to invest directly in established local businesses with deep clinical expertise and trusted client relationships.MindFit at Work strengthens the platform with evidence-based workplace mental health and psychosocial risk programmes.Valion Health adds specialist multidisciplinary cancer, metabolic and chronic condition programmes delivered through an Australian-based virtual clinic model, addressing one of the fastest-growing drivers of insurance and workplace absence claims.We Lysn contributes established digital mental health and trusted employee assistance programmes.Integrated under Spectrum.Life’s clinical framework, these capabilities create a seamless care pathway from early risk identification through specialist intervention and return-to-work support.“Joining Spectrum.Life enables us to accelerate our specialist cancer and mental health programmes within a larger clinical framework,” said Michael Marthick, Founder of Valion. “Importantly, it allows us to maintain our Australian identity while benefiting from international scale and market leading health technology which will give our insurance clients the ability for proactive claims management and earlier intervention.”‘’MindFit at Work was built on the belief that mentally healthy workplaces require market-leading Employee Assistance Programmes and strategic, evidence-based psychosocial thinking. Joining Spectrum.Life amplifies that mission, expanding access to elevated workplace mental health support for organisations across Australia. Our clients now have access to what I consider the best workplace mental health offering in the market, one that uses AI that is clinically informed and designed to augment rather than replace human care, increasing capacity, consistency and quality across the system. It's an exciting next chapter for our team and the organisations we serve.’’ said Scott Carlon-Tozer, Co-Founder of MindFit at Work.Investing in Australia for the Long TermSpectrum.Life confirmed it is making a sustained investment in the Australian market. The company currently employs 35 team members across Australia, with plans to create 100 new clinical, digital and operational roles in total over the next 12 months. Investment will focus not only on clinical capacity, but also on expanding the digital platform, intelligence tooling and AI enabled governance that underpin the model globally.The expansion will focus on growing specialist mental health and oncology teams, scaling 24/7 triage and stepped-care pathways nationally, enhancing digital engagement and outcome measurement tools, and deepening partnerships with insurers, corporates and education institutions.“We are building clinical capacity and infrastructure that matches the complexity of today’s workforce and claims environment,” McGoldrick said. “This is about bringing our tech and clinical models to raising the standard of mental health support available in Australia.”Backed by Enterprise IrelandSpectrum.Life’s international expansion has been supported by Enterprise Ireland through research and development and market discovery programmes. This support has strengthened Spectrum.Life’s innovation capability and enabled accelerated entry into priority international markets, including Australia.Donnchadh Cullinan, Head of Enterprise Solutions at Enterprise Ireland said, “Spectrum.Life is transforming how thousands of organisations around the world deliver digital mental health and wellbeing support. The launch of these three new platforms for the rapidly expanding Australian market marks an exciting leap forward in the company’s global growth journey, as more organisations embrace innovative health tech solutions. Enterprise Ireland has backed Spectrum.Life from day one — supporting investment, international scaling and R&D — and we’re excited to continue working with the team as they accelerate their global ambitions.”Image Caption: Pictured at Enterprise Ireland's Sydney Business Luncheon (l-r): Fiona Flood, Ambassador of Ireland to Australia;Michael Marthick, Valion Health (now part of Spectrum.Life);Stuart McGoldrick, Founder and Executive Chair, Spectrum.Life;James Lawless T.D., Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science;Scott Carlon-Tozer, MindFit at Work (now part of Spectrum.Life);Judith Harrington, Enterprise Ireland.— ENDS —About Spectrum.LifeSpectrum.Life is a leading provider of integrated mental health, wellbeing and digital health solutions. Supporting millions of users through employers, universities and insurers, Spectrum.Life combines clinical excellence with digital innovation to deliver full-spectrum care.Established in 2018 by Stuart McGoldrick and Stephen Costello, Spectrum.Life provides services internationally to over 15 million insurance members, 4,500 corporate clients, 60+ universities. In Australia, Spectrum.Life now serves clients across insurance, workplace and education through its acquired businesses.Spectrum.Life currently employs over 500 people, including more than 300 clinicians.

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