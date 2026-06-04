Gross Lighting and Home Expands Into Indianapolis Market with Castleton Showroom Grand Opening

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gross Lighting and Home today celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its newly rebranded Castleton showroom, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth throughout the Midwest.Formerly Indiana Lighting, the Castleton showroom now operates as Gross Lighting and Home, representing a new chapter built on a trusted local foundation. The transition reflects the company’s commitment to preserving the relationships, expertise and community connection customers have valued for years while introducing an updated and elevated showroom experience.“As we grow, it’s important to us that we remain locally connected and community-driven,” said Laurie Gross, owner of Gross Lighting and Home. “This expansion represents a long-term investment in the Indianapolis market and the people and relationships that make this community special. We believe there is tremendous value in independent, family-owned lighting showrooms where customers can experience products firsthand and receive personalized guidance from knowledgeable experts.”The updated Castleton showroom features expanded lighting and home offerings, immersive product experiences and thoughtfully curated collections designed to help homeowners, builders and designers create spaces that are both beautiful and functional.The company’s approach combines personalized service, trusted industry expertise and an inspiring showroom environment that encourages customers to explore lighting and home design in a more interactive and approachable way.The expansion also continues a strong tradition of female-owned leadership and customer-focused service shared by both organizations.“Growth for us has always been rooted in relationships, service and community impact,” Gross said. “We are proud to continue investing in spaces and experiences that support our customers while honoring the local legacy that already existed here.”Gross Lighting and Home operates locations throughout Ohio, Michigan and Indiana and continues to focus on modern showroom experiences that blend innovation, expertise and community connection.The grand opening celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, showroom tours, continuing education sessions, product demonstrations and networking opportunities with industry professionals and community leaders.For more information, visit grosslighting.com ###About Gross Lighting and Home:Gross Lighting and Home, formerly part of Gross Electric, is a family-owned business with over a century of expertise in lighting and home solutions. With showrooms in Toledo, Ohio and Ann Arbor, Howell and Elk Rapids, Michigan, and Indianapolis, Indiana, the company is known for its commitment to quality and service innovation. Gross Lighting and Home continues to expand its offerings and locations to meet the needs of homeowners, builders and designers across the Midwest.Contacts:Elizabeth Gibsonegibson@grosselectric.com

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