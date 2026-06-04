Cultural Survival’s Indigenous Arts Bazaars Return to Rhode Island

RI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cultural Survival’s annual Indigenous Arts Bazaars , a flowing river of connection for Indigenous artists, activists, friends, and allies since 1975, are returning to Tiverton and Providence, Rhode Island, this July and August. These festivals celebrate Indigenous cultures, featuring one-of-a-kind handmade arts, music, and food from over 20 countries spanning 6 continents. The events offer a unique opportunity for the public to meet and learn from the makers, celebrating creativity and the enduring values of reciprocity and relationship-building.Event DetailsThe Bazaars will take place at two locations:• Tiverton, RI: July 24-26, 2026, at the Tiverton Four Corners Art Center, 3852 Main Street. This year marks the 25th anniversary of local support for Cultural Survival's work.Admission: $5 | $0 for kids under 18 | Pay what you can.• Providence, RI: August 1-2, 2026, expanding into a new location at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Avenue. The move aligns with Cultural Survival’s food sovereignty support and advocacy work. Admission: $10 | $5 for Students | $0 for kids under 18 | Pay what you can.Supporting Livelihoods and TraditionThe Cultural Survival Bazaars are festivals of arts and cultures that directly support Indigenous livelihoods and cultural sustainability. When purchasing arts and crafts directly from Indigenous artists and cooperatives, shoppers support millennia-old traditions and the lifeways of Indigenous communities worldwide. By supporting businesses that sustain community, tradition, and sustainable practices, Cultural Survival Bazaars can generate nearly $500,000 annually for Indigenous artists, performers, and projects that benefit Indigenous communities worldwide.Featured Artists, Performances, and WorkshopsThe events will feature approximately 50 artists and community representatives, showcasing jewelry, clothing, housewares, paintings, and sculptures.Featured Artists:Pat I Kayapó (Kayapó) representing the Associação Indígena Pykore from Brazil with beaded and woven jewelry; Philbert Begay (Diné/Navajo) with traditional silver jewelry; Fine Kenyan Crafts; and Everest Wings, showcasing products from Nepal.Performances:Event-goers can experience eclectic sounds, including Yarina (Kichwa), an internationally renowned musical group; Annawon Weeden (Wampanoag, Narragansett, Pequot), a storyteller, performer, and artist, will run the children’s tent; and Juan Lazzaro (Quechua), a Quenista flute player from Bolivia. Pat-i and Jojoti Kayapó (Kayapó) will also share traditional songs and dances that tell the story of Kayapo resistance in Brazil.Workshops & Demonstrations:Activities include a mixed media workshop with artist Adina Farinango (Kichwa) and a portraiture session with Deborah Spears Moorehead (Seaconke Pokanoket Wampanoag). Demonstrations include traditional metal artistry from Serzhan (Kazakhstan) and the holistic use of Palo Santo essential oil by Sumak Essentials.Voices from the ArtistsThe Bazaars serve as a vital link for artists to showcase and pass down their heritage:• For Victor Deniss Sánchez Aparicio, a ceramic artisan, the Cultural Survival Bazaars are a way to safeguard tradition and involve the next generation.“The youth start observing the practice when they are little, then they start helping out and practicing making ceramics. It’s important to pass down the tradition.”• For Ockway Bay Wampum, wampum-making is more than an art—it’s a sacred tradition used for treaties, storytelling, and honoring Indigenous rights. “We’ve created wampum for the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” they shared, expressing a deep commitment to continuing this legacy. The younger generation is stepping up, too. “One young man taught himself how to do it,” they noted proudly.• For the team behind US Sherpa, empowering youth means creating opportunities through meaningful craftsmanship. “We work with many young artisans in Nepal. Some come from rural communities where jobs are scarce, and traditional skills are passed down through generations.” Their network of weavers and makers includes young people learning to blend heritage with innovation. “A few have even started their own workshops after working with us. It’s about giving them a chance not just to survive, but to build something of their own.”Volunteers WelcomeCultural Survival relies on volunteer support to run the Bazaars, offering a way to empower Indigenous voices and connect with world-class creators. To sign up or to learn more about these opportunities, visit our website About Cultural SurvivalCultural Survival (CS) is an Indigenous-led NGO and U.S.-registered non-profit that advocates for Indigenous Peoples' rights and supports Indigenous communities’ self-determination, cultures, and political resilience since 1972. For over 53 years, Cultural Survival has partnered with Indigenous communities to advance Indigenous Peoples' rights and cultures worldwide. CS envisions a future that respects and honors Indigenous Peoples' inherent rights and dynamic cultures, deeply and richly interwoven in lands, languages, spiritual traditions, and artistic expression, rooted in self-determination and self-governance. The core of Cultural Survival’s efforts rests on the principles of supporting, amplifying efforts, and raising awareness of self-determination for Indigenous communities. To learn more, visit www.cs.org

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