Project Farma Expands PMIS Offering with Oracle Primavera Cloud to Address Growing Pharma Capital Project Complexity

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Farma, PerkinElmer’s patient-focused life sciences consulting firm dedicated to accelerating manufacturing for life-changing therapies, today announced a partnership with Oracle Primavera Cloud (OPC) to enhance its project controls and capital program delivery capabilities for pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. This collaboration expands Project Farma's Project Controls and Project Management Information System (PMIS) offering, delivering integrated software and consulting solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech organizations managing complex capital programs.Managing capital programs requires coordination across complex teams, timelines, and regulatory milestones. Without the right systems and visibility, gaps in data and alignment can delay critical infrastructure and slow the delivery of therapies to patients. Project Farma brings 100+ facility builds and $6B+ in managed capital investments to this partnership, with a project controls practice built specifically around the planning, scheduling, and regulatory demands of life sciences programs. That operational depth now anchors a fully managed Oracle Primavera offering, giving pharma and biotech clients both the platform and the expertise to manage complex capital programs from a single, integrated service."Pharma capital programs are getting more complex faster than most project controls teams can adapt," said Adam Barlow, SVP, Project Controls, Project Farma. "We have seen clients managing $500M+ facility builds with scheduling tools that were never designed for the pace, interdependencies, and reporting requirements of life sciences projects. Bringing Oracle Primavera Cloud into our managed service means our clients get purpose-built visibility from day one, without having to build that capability themselves."Project Farma provides project controls as a flexible, scalable service, with a trained team ready to deploy. Clients can engage for full PMIS implementation, targeted project controls consulting, or ongoing program support. As pharma and biotech capital construction continues to grow in scale and complexity, the demand for a fully managed, dedicated PMIS solution has never been greater."Our goal is simple: give pharmaceutical capital programs a fully independent, dedicated Oracle OPC environment so their project data stays protected, their controls remain clean, and their facilities are delivered on time and inspection-ready," said Glen Colaco, Senior Director, Project Controls & PMIS, Project Farma.About Project FarmaA PerkinElmer company, Project Farma is a patient-focused global leader in advancing technical operations from ideation through commercialization with a proven track record of planning, building, and maintaining manufacturing facilities, capital expansions, and technical operations for complex biologics and novel modalities. Project Farma has executed 100+ facility builds, retrofits and expansions, managed 400+ large-scale capital projects, industrialized 10+ commercial cell, gene, and novel therapies, and managed $6B+ in technical operations capital investments.Partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies, advanced therapy organizations, universities, hospitals, and government agencies, our team of experts drives innovation in technical operations and manufacturing to support the advancement of groundbreaking therapies for patients in need. For more information, visit www.projectfarma.com About Oracle Primavera CloudOracle Primavera Cloud is a cloud-based project and portfolio management platform that helps organizations support planning, scheduling, and project execution across complex programs.Learn more: https://www.oracle.com/construction-engineering/primavera-cloud-project-management/

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