Three International Property Awards for Projects in Bali and the Maldives Double Recognition: Radisson Resort Maldives Architectural Excellence: Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham

TEUS Group Gains International Recognition: Three International Property Awards for Projects in Bali and the Maldives

DUBAI, Выберите штат, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International development company TEUS Group has once again confirmed the high quality of its projects on the global stage, receiving three prestigious International Property Awards — one of the most respected awards worldwide in the fields of architecture, development, and real estate.The awards were granted to two of the company’s international hospitality projects — Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham (Bali, Indonesia) and Radisson Resort Maldives (Maldives) — both developed in partnership with leading global hotel operators.Architectural Excellence: Ramada Nusa Dua by WyndhamThe Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham project received the award in the Hotel Architecture category, highlighting the strength of its architectural concept, refined aesthetics, and high-quality spatial planning.The development has been carefully designed to reflect the unique character of Bali, combining contemporary resort architecture with local context, natural surroundings, and the expectations of an international audience. Special attention has been given to ergonomics, interior aesthetics, and the creation of a cohesive hospitality environment aligned with Wyndham brand standards.Double Recognition: Radisson Resort MaldivesThe Radisson Resort Maldives project received two awards in the following categories:• Hotel Architecture• New Hotel Construction & DesignThis achievement confirms the project’s excellence across all dimensions — from architectural vision to design execution and construction quality.The resort stands out for its thoughtful integration into the natural environment, use of modern construction approaches, and alignment with the high standards of the Radisson brand. The architectural solutions focus on privacy, openness to the ocean, and delivering an exceptional guest experience.International Property Awards: A Mark of Global ExcellenceThe International Property Awards represent one of the highest levels of professional recognition in the real estate and development industry. Projects from around the world are evaluated by an international jury based on criteria such as architecture, design, innovation, execution quality, and compliance with modern standards.Receiving these awards is a strong testament to the fact that TEUS Group’s projects meet global standards and contribute to shaping the future of resort real estate.TEUS Group Strategy: Global Standards and a Systemic ApproachTEUS Group consistently implements a strategy focused on creating investment-attractive hospitality projects in key global destinations. The company collaborates with international hotel operators, architectural firms, and professional management teams to ensure a high-quality product and long-term stability for investors.Today, the company’s portfolio includes projects in Turkey, Bali, and the Maldives, with further expansion planned in new international markets.

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