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Radisson Resort Maldives by Teus Group Wins Two Asia Pacific Hotel Awards 2026–2027

Radisson Resort Maldives by Teus Group Wins Two Asia Pacific Hotel Awards 2026–2027

For Teus Group, this is an important milestone in our global development and confirmation that our strategic vision is moving in the right direction”
— Basel Houari, Founder & CEO of Teus Group.
DUBAI, Выберите штат, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radisson Resort Maldives by Teus Group has received two prestigious Asia Pacific Hotel Awards 2026–2027:
• Best Hotel Architecture Maldives
• Best New Hotel Construction & Design Maldives
The awards ceremony took place last week in Bangkok during the Asia Pacific Property & Hotel Awards 2026 international forum.
This double international recognition highlights the outstanding architecture, design, and concept of the future Radisson Resort Maldives project, which Teus Group is developing in partnership with Radisson Hotel Group.
The project is envisioned as a next-generation premium resort aimed at the global tourism and investment market.
Basel Huari, Founder & CEO of Teus Group:
“We are proud that our projects receive international recognition at one of the world’s most respected industry platforms. For Teus Group, this is an important milestone in our global development and confirmation that our strategic vision is moving in the right direction.”

Samira Iskanderova
Teus Group
+1 5445254369
email us here

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Radisson Resort Maldives by Teus Group Wins Two Asia Pacific Hotel Awards 2026–2027

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