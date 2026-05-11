Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham by Teus Group Wins Asia Pacific Hotel Awards 2026–2027

Teus Group Wins Asia Pacific Hotel Awards 2026–2027

It is proof that Teus Group is capable of creating world-class international resort projects that receive recognition from the professional community even at the concept and development stage” — Basel Houari, Founder & CEO of Teus Group.

DUBAI, Выберите штат, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham by Teus Group has received the prestigious Asia Pacific Hotel Awards 2026–2027 in the category Best Hotel Architecture Indonesia.The award was officially presented last week in Bangkok during the Asia Pacific Property & Hotel Awards 2026 international forum.This achievement confirms the high level of the project’s architectural concept, its modern approach to resort real estate development, and Teus Group’s international ambitions in the hospitality industry. Ramada Nusa Dua by Wyndham is being developed as a modern lifestyle resort in Bali in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, combining architectural aesthetics, functionality, and international hospitality standards.

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