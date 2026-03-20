Xlence launches Xlence Xtra Loyalty Program

Xlence launches Xlence Xtra, a new loyalty program where traders earn points and coins through trading and engagement, redeemable for exclusive rewards.

UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global broker Xlence will be launching Xlence Xtra, a new loyalty program designed to reward traders for their trading activity and ongoing engagement. This initiative will enable traders to earn points and coins by trading and completing milestones, which can then be redeemed for exclusive rewards.

With the launch of Xlence Xtra just around the corner, Xlence aims to improve traders’ overall trading experience by combining access to global markets with an interactive rewards system.

How the program works - Trade. Earn. Redeem

Traders earn Xlence coins and experience points through trading, completing quests, and participating in engagement activities. Traders can also unlock additional benefits by moving up tiers, and exchange Xlence coins in the Rewards Store for gadgets and other exclusive items.

A tier-based rewards system for traders

Xlence Xtra will introduce a tier-based structure designed to recognise and reward client trading activity. Starting with Bronze, traders progress through higher levels as their engagement and trading volume grow.

Climbing tiers will unlock additional benefits and enhanced rewards up to VIP perks including exclusive privileges, personalised services and priority support.

Xlence’s loyalty program intends to create an environment where traders can enjoy tangible benefits as their trading activity and engagement grow.

Multiple ways to earn rewards

Besides trading, clients can earn coins and points by:

• Completing missions and milestone quests

• Engaging with Xlence across social media platforms

• Participating in daily platform challenges and mini games

• Maintaining consistent trading activity.

About Xlence

Xlence is a global broker offering 300+ instruments across forex, commodities, shares and more. The upcoming Xlence Xtra loyalty program forms part of the broker’s broader goal to create a more engaging trading environment supported by tools and competitive trading conditions. By introducing this program alongside its trading services, Xlence aims to provide traders with additional value beyond traditional broker services.

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