IronFX Launches World Trading Cup 2026

IronFX launches an interactive trading tournament blending multi-asset market challenges with Football World Cup 2026 match forecasting.

CYPRUS, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IronFX has officially launched the IronFX World Trading Cup 2026. Running from June 11 to July 19, 2026, this ultimate interactive tournament fuses the thrill of football with the excitement of the financial markets, giving traders worldwide the chance to compete for a massive prize pool, luxury rewards, and cash prizes*.

Participants can fast-track their way up the leaderboard by tackling daily challenges and predicting a daily match winner. A correct match forecast instantly doubles a participant's daily points, making strategy and intuition equally rewarding.

Unprecedented Prizes and Reward Tiers

Participants can win across multiple prize paths , depending on points earned in trading challenges and match predictions:

Ultimate Supercar Prize: Achieve a perfect score of 66 points by successfully completing every trading challenge and correctly predicting every match to win a brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB.

$40,000+ Cash Prize Pool: Every single point earned counts as an entry into a multi-tiered lucky draw. Higher point totals unlock bigger reward brackets:

Additional Cash Prizes: The top 3 players in the G.O.A.T tier will earn an extra $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000 respectively.

200% Participation Bonus: Earn at least 5 points by the end of the competition and automatically receive a massive 200% trading bonus.



How to Join

Participation is open to both new and existing clients. To enter the competition, clients can log in or create an account, access the daily challenge dashboard, and submit their match predictions before the daily games begin.

The excitement has already kicked off. Traders ready to test their market strategy and football intuition can join the tournament immediately.

To learn more about how to join click HERE

*T&Cs apply.

About IronFX

IronFX is a powerhouse leader in online trading, providing access to the world’s most dynamic financial markets. From forex and high-demand commodities to major indices, global shares, and cutting-edge cryptocurrencies, IronFX delivers a comprehensive multi-asset trading environment. Built on a robust and reliable trading infrastructure, it offers competitive trading conditions designed to support both retail traders and professional investors.

All trading involves risk. You may lose all your invested capital.

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