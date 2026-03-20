Cytation AI Is the Trust Layer the Internet Never Had

110,000 users. 3 million verifications. In Under a year. The AI trust platform founded by 20-year-old Sam Cons is stepping into the global conversation.

The internet needed HTTPS to become safe for commerce. It needs Cytation to become safe for truth.” — Sam Cons

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are moments in the history of technology when someone decides to stop waiting for the world to solve its own problem — and builds the solution themselves. The introduction of SSL encryption. The launch of the iPhone. The creation of AWS. Each of these was not a product announcement. It was a declaration that a new layer of infrastructure had arrived, and the world would not go back.This is one of those moments.Deepfakes are real and indistinguishable from reality. AI-generated content floods every platform. Brand impersonation is epidemic. Misinformation spreads faster than any correction. The internet — the same infrastructure that powers global commerce, communication, and democracy — has no native mechanism for truth. It never has.Cytation AI is changing that. Starting today, Cytation is no longer a startup quietly building in the background. It is the verification layer. It is the trust infrastructure. And it is here."The internet needed HTTPS to become safe for commerce. It needs Cytation to become safe for truth."WHAT WAS BUILTCytation AI operates three unified products under one trust mandate. Cytation delivers real-time URL, screenshot, and claim verification across social media, news, and the broader web. Veryfy detects AI-generated images, videos and audios and deepfakes at the point of encounter. ExtraLayer protects brands from digital impersonation and website spoofing.Together, they form the first vertically integrated trust layer for the modern internet — one platform, three attack surfaces, one unified mission.In under a year, Cytation AI reached 110,000+ registered users, 3,000,000+ interactions, $0 outside capital, and stayed 100% founder-owned.WHY NOWEvery major platform — every government, every enterprise, every media organization — is facing the same question at the same time: how do we know what is real? They are building internal tools, issuing policies, and funding research. None of it is a solution. All of it is duct tape.The solution is not a feature inside a platform that already has a conflict of interest in showing you what is real. The solution is independent infrastructure — neutral, fast, and accessible to everyone. That is what Cytation is. That is what Cytation has already been, quietly, for the 110,000 people who found it before a single word was said publicly.Today the word is being said.THE FOUNDERSam Cons founded Cytation AI in September 2025 at age 20, from Montreal, Canada. He built the platform without outside funding, grew it to over 110,000 users, and has maintained 100% ownership through a period of rapid growth. He is now bringing Cytation to the world — to enterprises, platforms, media organizations, and governments who need a verification infrastructure they did not build themselves and cannot compromise.This is not a feature.This is not a startup.This is a fight.Cytation AI is available now at cytation.ca. Enterprise inquiries and partnership requests are open.

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