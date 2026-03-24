The AI verification sector has attracted $259M in institutional funding. Cytation AI took none of it — and is now opening its enterprise pipeline to the market.

Most companies in this space raised tens of millions before they had a user base to show for it. We built the user base first. That sequence matters.” — Sam Cons

CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cytation AI , a digital verification platform founded in September 2025, has surpassed 110,000 registered users and 3 million platform interactions in under a year of operation. The company has not raised outside capital, has not diluted equity, and remains 100% owned by its founder, Sam Cons , who built the platform from the ground up at age 20.The milestone comes as the broader AI verification sector — spanning synthetic media detection, deepfake identification, and digital impersonation prevention — has attracted over $259 million in venture capital. Individual rounds have reached as high as $28 million at launch, with institutional backers including Google, Khosla Ventures, ForgePoint Capital, and In-Q-Tel placing commitments in the space. Cytation AI raised none of it, and reached comparable user scale regardless.“We wanted to demonstrate that the demand for this category existed before making any claims about it,” said Cons. “Building first gave us a different kind of credibility. The users showed up before the press release did.”THE MARKETThe conditions driving demand for verification infrastructure have deteriorated rapidly. Deepfake-related fraud cost businesses an estimated $25 billion globally in 2024, with U.S. losses projected to reach $40 billion annually by 2027. AI-driven impersonation incidents rose 148% between April 2024 and March 2025, according to industry research. Enterprises, media organizations, and governments are simultaneously evaluating third-party verification options as internal and platform-native tools have proven both technically insufficient and structurally conflicted — platforms cannot neutrally verify content that lives on their own infrastructure.Independent verification infrastructure, operated outside the platforms being verified, has emerged as the category that enterprises and institutions are actively seeking. Cytation AI’s growth reflects early adoption of that model at scale.The median pre-money valuation for AI seed rounds currently sits at $17.9 million — 42% higher than non-AI startups — reflecting the premium institutional investors are placing on trust and safety infrastructure. AI brand protection and verification companies are attracting larger enterprise contracts than most consumer AI applications. Cytation AI reached its user milestones inside that same market window, without a single dollar of outside capital supporting the growth.THE PLATFORMCytation AI operates three integrated products under one verification mandate, each targeting a distinct and fast-growing attack surface. Cytation provides real-time verification of URLs, screenshots, and content claims across news sources and social media. Veryfy detects AI-generated images, video, and audio — including deepfakes — at the point of encounter. ExtraLayer identifies website spoofing, digital impersonation, and brand misuse targeting enterprises across industries.The three products operate as a unified platform serving individual users, professionals, and enterprise clients. A $12/month Pro tier has generated revenue since the platform’s first days of operation. All user growth to date has been entirely organic — no paid acquisition, no co-founder network, no distribution partnerships accelerating early adoption.The platform is live and actively serving users at cytation.ca.WHAT COMES NEXTCytation AI is expanding its enterprise and platform partnership pipeline across North American and international markets. The company is deepening product capabilities across all three verticals and pursuing integration discussions with organizations that require independent, third-party verification infrastructure outside their own platforms.The company remains fully independent, fully founder-owned, and fully in motion.Enterprise partnership and integration inquiries are open now at cytation.ca.

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