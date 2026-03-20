Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,345 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Retail theft

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3001069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini                             

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: March 13, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 313 West, Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Retail theft

 

ACCUSED: Mae L. Buoniconti                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 19, 2026, Vermont State Police were advised of a merchandise theft at Wayside Country Store in Arlington, VT. Through investigation it was determined Mae L. Buoniconti (43) of Arlington, VT, committed the offense of retail theft on March 13, 2026. Buoniconti was cited and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on May 11, 2026, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 11, 2026, 0830 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Retail theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.