Shaftsbury Barracks / Retail theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3001069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 13, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 313 West, Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Retail theft

ACCUSED: Mae L. Buoniconti

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 19, 2026, Vermont State Police were advised of a merchandise theft at Wayside Country Store in Arlington, VT. Through investigation it was determined Mae L. Buoniconti (43) of Arlington, VT, committed the offense of retail theft on March 13, 2026. Buoniconti was cited and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on May 11, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 11, 2026, 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.