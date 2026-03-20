Shaftsbury Barracks / Retail theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3001069
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 13, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 313 West, Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Retail theft
ACCUSED: Mae L. Buoniconti
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 19, 2026, Vermont State Police were advised of a merchandise theft at Wayside Country Store in Arlington, VT. Through investigation it was determined Mae L. Buoniconti (43) of Arlington, VT, committed the offense of retail theft on March 13, 2026. Buoniconti was cited and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on May 11, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 11, 2026, 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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