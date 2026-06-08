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St. Albans Barracks (Bakersfield) / Missing Person

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2003633

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa              

STATION: VSP St. Albans               

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2026 @ 1424 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  17 Browns Pond Rd, Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

 

MISSING:  Harry Meiggs                                   

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7th, 2026, at approximately 1424 hours,  the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Harry Meiggs (age 58) was reported missing and was last seen at approximately 1400 hours the afternoon prior (06/06/26), at the residence of 17 Browns Pond Rd Bakersfield.

 

The circumstances surrounding Meiggs going missing is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding Meiggs and his whereabouts are encouraged to reach out the Vermont State Police – St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

 

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St. Albans Barracks (Bakersfield) / Missing Person

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