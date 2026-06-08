Berlin Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3004561
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2026 at 12:42 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Marshfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jason D. Derner
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2026, at approximately 12:42 PM, the
Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on US
Route 2 in the Town of Marshfield, Vermont. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks
responded to the scene, and subsequent investigation revealed that 56-year-old
Jason Derner was operating his motor vehicle negligently while impaired by
alcohol. Derner was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Negligent
Operation then transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later
released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont
Superior Court, Washington Unit, Criminal Division on 06/25/2026, at 8:30 AM,
to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/2026 at 8:30
AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the
discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
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