Berlin Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3004561

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2026 at 12:42 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Marshfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jason D. Derner

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2026, at approximately 12:42 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on US Route 2 in the Town of Marshfield, Vermont. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the scene, and subsequent investigation revealed that 56-year-old Jason Derner was operating his motor vehicle negligently while impaired by alcohol. Derner was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Negligent Operation then transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Criminal Division on 06/25/2026, at 8:30 AM, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/2026 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.