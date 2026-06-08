St. Albans Barracks/ Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003628
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:
Trooper
Peterson
STATION: VSP St.
Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2026 @ 1118
hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2623
W Enosburg Rd, Enosburg VT
VIOLATION: Missing Person
MISSING: Dale
Ovitt
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7th, 2026,
at approximately 1118 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report
of a missing person. Dale Ovitt (79) was reported missing and was last
seen at approximately 1800 hours the night prior (06/06/26), leaving the
residence of 2623 W Enosburg Rd on a blue UTV. Ovitt was then seen on Joyal Rd
in Bakersfield as well as Sand Hill Rd in Enosburg on his UTV between 1800-1900
hours but has not been located since.
The circumstances surrounding
Ovitt going missing is not considered suspicious but there are concerns for his
welfare. Anyone with information regarding Ovitt and his whereabouts are
encouraged to reach out the Vermont State Police – St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
Sergeant Charlotte Hartman (204) & K9 Zeke
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
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