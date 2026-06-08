St. Albans Barracks/ Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2003628

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peterson

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2026 @ 1118 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2623 W Enosburg Rd, Enosburg VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

MISSING: Dale Ovitt

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7th, 2026, at approximately 1118 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Dale Ovitt (79) was reported missing and was last seen at approximately 1800 hours the night prior (06/06/26), leaving the residence of 2623 W Enosburg Rd on a blue UTV. Ovitt was then seen on Joyal Rd in Bakersfield as well as Sand Hill Rd in Enosburg on his UTV between 1800-1900 hours but has not been located since.

The circumstances surrounding Ovitt going missing is not considered suspicious but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding Ovitt and his whereabouts are encouraged to reach out the Vermont State Police – St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Sergeant Charlotte Hartman (204) & K9 Zeke

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993