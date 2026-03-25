LIC Gallery Opens on Seattle's Waterfront, Challenging Conventions in Contemporary Art

an oil on dibond art piece by Shane Levenson LIC Gallery Logo

New waterfront space brings together contemporary, traditional, and sculptural works with a mission to comfort, unsettle, provoke, and inspire.

Seattle has a world-class arts community & the waterfront deserves a space that matches its ambition. I want LIC Gallery to be a place where people walk in expecting to be comfortable & leave changed.” — Paul Drinkwine, Founder of LIC Gallery

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIC Gallery , a bold new art space rooted in the belief that art should challenge as much as it comforts, will open its doors on April 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. on Seattle's storied waterfront. The gallery arrives as a provocateur in the city's cultural landscape — a space where contemporary works, sculpture, and traditional fine art collide in unexpected conversation.Founded by Paul Drinkwine, a longtime technology sector veteran turned passionate arts advocate, LIC Gallery is the culmination of years spent collecting art and building relationships across the global arts community. Drinkwine left a successful career in tech to pursue a vision: a gallery that refuses to play it safe.“Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.” — Cesar A. Cruz, guiding principle of LIC GalleryThe gallery's program spans three disciplines — contemporary and modern works, sculpture, and traditional fine art — curated with an eye toward friction and discovery. LIC Gallery is interested in dialogue as much as decoration.Opening DetailsDate: April 1, 2026Time: 10:00 a.m.Location: LIC Gallery, 906 Alaskan Way #108B, Seattle, WA, 98104About LIC GalleryLIC Gallery is a welcoming art space on Seattle's waterfront dedicated to exhibiting contemporary, sculptural, and traditional fine art that comforts, provokes thought, and challenges assumptions. Founded by Paul Drinkwine, LIC Gallery is guided by a commitment to art that moves, unsettles, and endures.Artists featured in the debut group exhibition:Mark Beck, Thuan Vu, J.D. Perkin, Jan Anders Nelson, Charmaine Shively, Jay Parnell, David A. Clark, Abasiama Umoh, Chris Klein, Donna Bates, Todd Horton, Elise Wagner, Leeah Joo, Herman James, Allan Gorman, Sébastien Gaudette, Shana Levenson, Sandra Manzi, Heather Goodwind, and Sheldon Tapley.

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