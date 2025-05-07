Support Local on Small Business Day with R&R Foundation Specialist and 1-866-SLABJACK Concrete Services

R&R Foundation Specialist | 1-866-SLABJACK | Logos R&R Foundation Specialist | Employee Working | Seattle Foundation Repair R&R Foundation Specialist Team Photo | Seattle Foundation Repair

R&R Foundation and 1-866-SLABJACK unite to strengthen local service and stand against national chains this Small Business Day.

In an era where national corporations are swallowing up local companies, we’re proud to continue offering our community an alternative.” — Cory, Founder of R&R Foundation

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Small Business Day on May 10th, two trusted Seattle-based businesses, R&R Foundation Specialist and 1-866-SLABJACK , are proud to announce their permanent partnership. This collaboration is built on over a decade of trust and shared values between founders Cory Myron and Dave Freeburg. This new partnership brings together two local companies committed to providing personalized, high-quality services to homeowners in the Pacific Northwest while standing strong against the increasing dominance of national chains.As national chains like GroundWorks rapidly expand, they threaten to push out the local service businesses that truly care about their communities. Supporting PNW-based businesses like R&R Foundation and 1-866-SLABJACK means investing in real relationships, accountability, and community growth. Unlike large chains driven by volume and profit margins, local companies are deeply rooted in the areas they serve, offering tailored solutions, faster response times, and a genuine commitment to customer satisfaction. Every project completed supports local jobs, local families, and reinvestment in the community, making a meaningful impact that big-box competitors simply can't match.Founders Cory and Dave first met roughly 13 years ago, when Cory’s hands-on expertise in sales, installations, and repairs complemented Dave’s extensive experience in commercial construction and project management. Together, they’ve nurtured a partnership that emphasizes integrity, loyalty, and a dedication to serving the local community."Small Business Day is a reminder of why supporting local businesses is so crucial," said Cory, Founder of R&R Foundation. "In an era where national corporations are swallowing up local companies, we’re proud to continue offering our community an alternative. By joining forces, we’re strengthening our ability to serve the Pacific Northwest with personalized services that the big chains simply can’t match."1-866-SLABJACK, a trusted name in concrete raising and leveling , has always focused on providing exceptional service and building relationships with local customers. "Our partnership with R&R is more than just a merger – it’s a commitment to staying local and continuing to serve our neighbors in a way that larger companies never could," said Dave, Founder of 1-866-SLABJACK. "In a world of corporate consolidation, we are proud to show that local businesses can thrive and grow while staying true to the communities they serve."R&R Foundation’s new structure will allow the combined team to offer a strong, family-driven approach to foundation repair, blending technical excellence with strategic vision. Their focus on quality, customer care, and local values will continue to differentiate them from national chains that often prioritize profit over people.This Small Business Day, R&R Foundation encourages customers to remember the value of supporting businesses that are rooted in their community. By choosing local, you help ensure that businesses like R&R Foundation can continue to thrive, providing personalized service that truly cares about the people they serve!To schedule a consultation or receive a quote, contact R&R Foundation at (425) 426-2636 or visit rrfoundationspecialist.com.About R&R Foundation SpecialistR&R Foundation Specialist is a trusted foundation repair company specializing in residential services. With years of experience in the industry, the company offers comprehensive solutions for foundation repair, basement waterproofing, and concrete leveling. R&R Foundation is dedicated to delivering excellent service, technical expertise, and reliable results to homeowners across Washington state and Ohio.

