Seattle Marketing Agency Odd Dog Media Named a 2026 Google Premier Partner

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Seattle marketing agency Odd Dog Media has been named a 2026 Google Premier Partner, placing the agency among the top 3% of Google Partners nationwide.

Our team put in the work, quietly crushed it for our clients, and here we are. I’d say I’m surprised, but I’ve met these people. I’m not surprised at all.” — Adam Broetje, CEO, Odd Dog Media

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odd Dog Media , a Seattle-based digital marketing agency, has been named a 2026 Google Premier Partner. The recognition places Odd Dog among the top 3% of Google Partners in the country, a milestone the local agency has been working toward for years.Odd Dog’s team of digital marketing experts provides SEO, paid media (PPC), web design, social media, and copywriting services for businesses across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, and beyond. From family-owned shops to regional corporations, they work with clients at every scale and run Google Ads campaigns across a wide range of budgets. You can learn more at odd.dog.“Our team put in the work, quietly crushed it for our clients, and here we are. I’d say I’m surprised, but I’ve met these people. I’m not surprised at all.” - Adam Broetje, CEO, Odd Dog MediaWhat Premier Partner Status MeansIn February 2026, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners around the globe by awarding Premier Partner status through the Google Partners program. For Odd Dog, that recognition means a few things:Top 3% nationally. Odd Dog is among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in the country, reflecting both deep expertise in Google Ads and a track record of helping clients grow. Specific factors that determine the top 3% performers include, but are not limited to, new and existing client growth, client retention, and use of a diverse mix of Google Ads products/campaign types.Meets all other Google Partner requirements. Accounts managed by Odd Dog meet ad spend thresholds and exhibit an average optimization score of at least 70%. The Odd Dog team also maintains minimum Google Ads certifications across a variety of campaign types.Listed in the Google Partners directory. Potential clients searching for top-tier Google Ads partners can find Odd Dog directly on the Google Partners directory.Exclusive benefits. Premier Partners receive resources, tools, and support from Google designed to drive better results for clients.About Google PartnersThe Google Partners program is built for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads on behalf of other businesses. Its mission is to give those companies the tools, resources, and support they need to help their clients succeed online. Premier Partner status represents the highest tier of recognition within the program.About Odd Dog MediaOdd Dog Media is a full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Seattle, WA, Portland, OR, and Salt Lake City, UT, dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses succeed. With over 15 years of experience, Odd Dog has created results-driven marketing strategies that combine services like local SEO, paid advertising, web design, multi-location optimization, social media, and more. Odd Dog Media — the honest, dependable digital marketing agency you’ve been looking for. Chat with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

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