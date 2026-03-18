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Gov. Cox signs 72 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 18, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 72 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:

  1. H.B. 15 Medicaid Amendments
  2. H.B. 38 Local Government Amendments
  3. H.B. 119 Automotive Repair Business Amendments
  4. H.B. 174 Sex Characteristic Change Treatment Amendments
  5. H.B. 176 Trust Business Modifications
  6. H.B. 205 Substance Use Intervention Amendments
  7. H.B. 218 Digital Skills Amendments
  8. H.B. 268 Towing Notice and Ownership Rights Modifications
  9. H.B. 272 Tourism Taxes Amendments
  10. H.B. 273 Classroom Technology Amendments
  11. H.B. 280 Third Party Litigation Funding Amendments
  12. H.B. 306 Reinvestment Fee Amendments
  13. H.B. 309 Juneteenth Observance Amendments
  14. H.B. 320 Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy Amendments
  15. H.B. 324 Utah Marriage Commission Fee Amendments
  16. H.B. 330 Liability Limitations Amendments
  17. H.B. 333 Adoption Records Access Amendments
  18. H.B. 342 Federal Grant Process Amendments
  19. H.B. 343 Nursing Care Facility Program Amendments
  20. H.B. 372 Child Welfare Changes
  21. H.B. 373 Higher Education Innovation
  22. H.B. 374 Speech, Language, and Hearing Occupations Licensing Amendments
  23. H.B. 377 Real Estate Amendments
  24. H.B. 380 Hospital Workplace Violence Reporting Requirements
  25. H.B. 383 Department of Health and Human Services Amendments
  26. H.B. 394 Veterinary Amendments
  27. H.B. 402 EMS Controlled Substance Licensing Amendments
  28. H.B. 414 Dental Hygienist Amendments
  29. H.B. 417 Patient Interfacility Transportation Requirements
  30. H.B. 431 Wildlife Crossing Amendments
  31. H.B. 468 Mobile Mammography Amendments
  32. H.B. 472 Division of Licensing and Background Checks Amendments
  33. H.B. 498 Utah App Store Accountability Act Amendments
  34. H.B. 512 Land Surveyors Licensing Amendments
  35. H.B. 519 Unclaimed Property Modifications
  36. H.B. 530 State Permitting Council
  37. H.B. 559 Pregnancy and Infant Loss Amendments
  38. H.B. 566 Health Care Transparency Amendments
  39. H.C.R. 13 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Technical Education
  40. S.B. 25 Retirement Modifications
  41. S.B. 36 Transportation Commission Amendments
  42. S.B. 69 School Device Revisions
  43. S.B. 88 School Technology Amendments
  44. S.B. 153 Election Amendments
  45. S.B. 154 Protection and Advocacy Agency Reporting
  46. S.B. 156 Constable Amendments
  47. S.B. 158 Recreational Therapy Program Amendments
  48. S.B. 160 Medicaid Reimbursement Rate Amendments
  49. S.B. 165 Economic Mobility Initiative
  50. S.B. 170 Vitamin K Amendments
  51. S.B. 172 Airport and Air Amendments
  52. S.B. 175 Health Insurance Revisions
  53. S.B. 192 Legislative Activities Amendments
  54. S.B. 193 State Legal Holiday Amendments
  55. S.B. 202 Mowing Ordinance Amendments
  56. S.B. 204 Physical Therapy Payment Amendments
  57. S.B. 218 Constable Modifications
  58. S.B. 222 Right to Try Amendments
  59. S.B. 225 Public Corporation Amendments
  60. S.B. 227 Punitive Damages Amendments
  61. S.B. 228 Community Reinvestment Agency Amendments
  62. S.B. 232 Regulatory Impacts on Families
  63. S.B. 235 Governor Compensation Amendments
  64. S.B. 241 Early Literacy
  65. S.B. 257 Domestic Relations Amendments
  66. S.B. 261 Pharmacy Practice Amendments
  67. S.B. 267 Software in Education Amendments
  68. S.B. 278 Development Authority Modifications
  69. S.B. 281 Senior Nutrition Private Donation Incentives
  70. S.B. 284 Local Land and Water Modifications
  71. S.B. 288 Medicaid Provider Amendments
  72. S.B. 324 Outcome-based Investment Grant Pilot Framework

On H.B. 530, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:

“Utahns are builders, and H.B. 530 helps us build with safety and speed. By streamlining permitting and improving coordination across state, federal and tribal partners, this bill creates a clear path for critical infrastructure projects. I’m grateful to the bill sponsors for keeping Utah strong.”

On H.B. 218, H.B. 273, S.B. 69, S.B. 88 and S.B. 267, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:

“These bills take a commonsense step to protect our kids and help them develop healthier habits with technology. By reducing screen time in schools and strengthening digital safety, we’re establishing our bell-to-bell cell phone restriction so students can focus, connect and learn. Thank you to the sponsors of these bills for putting Utah’s children first.”

On H.B. 373 and S.B. 241, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:

“These investments strengthen Utah’s future by supporting both early literacy and higher education research and innovation. From helping more students read at grade level to expanding the Nucleus fund, we’re making smart, long-term investments in the next generation. I’m grateful to the sponsors for their leadership in enhancing our investment in our students and universities.”

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Gov. Cox signs 72 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

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