Gov. Cox signs 72 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 18, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 72 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:

On H.B. 530, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:

“Utahns are builders, and H.B. 530 helps us build with safety and speed. By streamlining permitting and improving coordination across state, federal and tribal partners, this bill creates a clear path for critical infrastructure projects. I’m grateful to the bill sponsors for keeping Utah strong.”

On H.B. 218, H.B. 273, S.B. 69, S.B. 88 and S.B. 267, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:

“These bills take a commonsense step to protect our kids and help them develop healthier habits with technology. By reducing screen time in schools and strengthening digital safety, we’re establishing our bell-to-bell cell phone restriction so students can focus, connect and learn. Thank you to the sponsors of these bills for putting Utah’s children first.”



On H.B. 373 and S.B. 241, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:

“These investments strengthen Utah’s future by supporting both early literacy and higher education research and innovation. From helping more students read at grade level to expanding the Nucleus fund, we’re making smart, long-term investments in the next generation. I’m grateful to the sponsors for their leadership in enhancing our investment in our students and universities.”