Gov. Cox signs 72 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 18, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 72 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:
- H.B. 15 Medicaid Amendments
- H.B. 38 Local Government Amendments
- H.B. 119 Automotive Repair Business Amendments
- H.B. 174 Sex Characteristic Change Treatment Amendments
- H.B. 176 Trust Business Modifications
- H.B. 205 Substance Use Intervention Amendments
- H.B. 218 Digital Skills Amendments
- H.B. 268 Towing Notice and Ownership Rights Modifications
- H.B. 272 Tourism Taxes Amendments
- H.B. 273 Classroom Technology Amendments
- H.B. 280 Third Party Litigation Funding Amendments
- H.B. 306 Reinvestment Fee Amendments
- H.B. 309 Juneteenth Observance Amendments
- H.B. 320 Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy Amendments
- H.B. 324 Utah Marriage Commission Fee Amendments
- H.B. 330 Liability Limitations Amendments
- H.B. 333 Adoption Records Access Amendments
- H.B. 342 Federal Grant Process Amendments
- H.B. 343 Nursing Care Facility Program Amendments
- H.B. 372 Child Welfare Changes
- H.B. 373 Higher Education Innovation
- H.B. 374 Speech, Language, and Hearing Occupations Licensing Amendments
- H.B. 377 Real Estate Amendments
- H.B. 380 Hospital Workplace Violence Reporting Requirements
- H.B. 383 Department of Health and Human Services Amendments
- H.B. 394 Veterinary Amendments
- H.B. 402 EMS Controlled Substance Licensing Amendments
- H.B. 414 Dental Hygienist Amendments
- H.B. 417 Patient Interfacility Transportation Requirements
- H.B. 431 Wildlife Crossing Amendments
- H.B. 468 Mobile Mammography Amendments
- H.B. 472 Division of Licensing and Background Checks Amendments
- H.B. 498 Utah App Store Accountability Act Amendments
- H.B. 512 Land Surveyors Licensing Amendments
- H.B. 519 Unclaimed Property Modifications
- H.B. 530 State Permitting Council
- H.B. 559 Pregnancy and Infant Loss Amendments
- H.B. 566 Health Care Transparency Amendments
- H.C.R. 13 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Technical Education
- S.B. 25 Retirement Modifications
- S.B. 36 Transportation Commission Amendments
- S.B. 69 School Device Revisions
- S.B. 88 School Technology Amendments
- S.B. 153 Election Amendments
- S.B. 154 Protection and Advocacy Agency Reporting
- S.B. 156 Constable Amendments
- S.B. 158 Recreational Therapy Program Amendments
- S.B. 160 Medicaid Reimbursement Rate Amendments
- S.B. 165 Economic Mobility Initiative
- S.B. 170 Vitamin K Amendments
- S.B. 172 Airport and Air Amendments
- S.B. 175 Health Insurance Revisions
- S.B. 192 Legislative Activities Amendments
- S.B. 193 State Legal Holiday Amendments
- S.B. 202 Mowing Ordinance Amendments
- S.B. 204 Physical Therapy Payment Amendments
- S.B. 218 Constable Modifications
- S.B. 222 Right to Try Amendments
- S.B. 225 Public Corporation Amendments
- S.B. 227 Punitive Damages Amendments
- S.B. 228 Community Reinvestment Agency Amendments
- S.B. 232 Regulatory Impacts on Families
- S.B. 235 Governor Compensation Amendments
- S.B. 241 Early Literacy
- S.B. 257 Domestic Relations Amendments
- S.B. 261 Pharmacy Practice Amendments
- S.B. 267 Software in Education Amendments
- S.B. 278 Development Authority Modifications
- S.B. 281 Senior Nutrition Private Donation Incentives
- S.B. 284 Local Land and Water Modifications
- S.B. 288 Medicaid Provider Amendments
- S.B. 324 Outcome-based Investment Grant Pilot Framework
On H.B. 530, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:
“Utahns are builders, and H.B. 530 helps us build with safety and speed. By streamlining permitting and improving coordination across state, federal and tribal partners, this bill creates a clear path for critical infrastructure projects. I’m grateful to the bill sponsors for keeping Utah strong.”
On H.B. 218, H.B. 273, S.B. 69, S.B. 88 and S.B. 267, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:
“These bills take a commonsense step to protect our kids and help them develop healthier habits with technology. By reducing screen time in schools and strengthening digital safety, we’re establishing our bell-to-bell cell phone restriction so students can focus, connect and learn. Thank you to the sponsors of these bills for putting Utah’s children first.”
On H.B. 373 and S.B. 241, Gov. Cox shares the following statement:
“These investments strengthen Utah’s future by supporting both early literacy and higher education research and innovation. From helping more students read at grade level to expanding the Nucleus fund, we’re making smart, long-term investments in the next generation. I’m grateful to the sponsors for their leadership in enhancing our investment in our students and universities.”
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