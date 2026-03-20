ISMRM and ISMRT Announce 2026 Election Results
The ISMRM Board of Trustees represents a globally diverse group of leaders across clinical practice, research, physics, engineering, and emerging technologies. Together, these individuals reflect the Society’s multidisciplinary foundation and its commitment to advancing magnetic resonance for the benefit of patients and global health.
ISMRM Board of Trustees:
Vice President-Elect: Linda Moy, M.D., USA
Board of Trustees Members:
-Clinician from Outside North America, Mami Iima, M.D., Ph.D.
-Clinician from Within North America, Christopher G. Filippi, M.D.
-Scientist from Outside North America, Dimitrios Karampinos, Ph.D.
-Scientist from Within North America, Anthony Christodoulou, Ph.D.
In parallel, ISMRT has confirmed its newly elected leadership, representing a global network of radiographers and technologists dedicated to advancing clinical MRI practice, education, and patient care.
ISMRT Governing Board:
President-Elect: Jacob Cameron, M.Sc., New Zealand
Governing Board Members:
-Johan Kihlberg, Ph.D., R.N.(R), Sweden
-Karabo Phyyo Mokoena, Diagnostic Radiography, South Africa
-Nathan Ooms, R.T.(R)(MR), USA
Together, ISMRM and ISMRT’s mission is to advance magnetic resonance in medicine through interdisciplinary collaboration, innovative research, and education, with a vision to drive innovation in magnetic resonance to improve global health. The Society’s values—international, interdisciplinary, innovative, inclusive, and sustainable—are reflected in its leadership and global community.
For more information, visit www.ismrm.org.
Parshy Phillips
ISMRM & ISMRT
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