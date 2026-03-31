ISMRM MD Engagement Committee Launches MRI Medical Directors’ Forum

Advancing Physician Involvement and Clinical Excellence in MRI

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine ( ISMRM ) MD Engagement Committee is proud to announce the formation of the MRI Medical Directors’ Forum aimed at revitalizing physician engagement and supporting clinical MRI leadership around the globe. This initiative will bring together clinical MRI directors and modality leads across institutions and will create a vital space to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of the field.The MRI Medical Directors' Forum is a group focused on the challenges associated with safely and effectively bringing MRI to patients at scale. It is oriented towards radiologists that have oversight of MRI either on a department level or section/division level. It is a forum to exchange best practices in clinical MRI, address common challenges, and to act as a bridge within ISMRM for bringing new technologies to patient care. Although the group is oriented towards MRI directors, all ISMRM members who are interested are welcome to join here The MD Engagement Committee is an ad hoc committee established in 2022 in response to declining participation by clinicians in ISMRM activities. As the inaugural Chairs of the committee, Drs. Vikas Gulani and Scott Reeder have assembled a multidisciplinary group of members who have begun to identify and address barriers to increasing and sustaining physician involvement in ISMRM. At the 2025 annual meeting, Drs. Masako Kataoka and Katja Pinker-Domenig became the new Committee Co-Chairs to help further expand the committee’s international reach.The ISMRM MD Engagement Committee is advancing efforts to expand mentorship, enhance networking for physicians at various career stages, improve access for clinical trainees, and introducing interdisciplinary programming tailored to physician interests at ISMRM events. A comprehensive survey is also under development to better measure progress and guide future strategies.For more information or to get involved MD Engagement Committee, please contact the ISMRM MD Engagement Committee at ISMRMMDEngage@gmail.com.About ISMRMThe International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) is a global, multidisciplinary community dedicated to advancing magnetic resonance in medicine through collaboration, innovative research, and education. With more than 9,000 members across 70+ countries, ISMRM brings together clinicians, physicists, engineers, biochemists, and technologists from academia, healthcare, industry, and government to drive discovery and improve patient care worldwide.ISMRM organizes the largest annual meeting dedicated to magnetic resonance, along with leading educational and scientific workshops throughout the year. Members also receive access to two premier journals—Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (MRM) and the Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (JMRI).The International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT), a section of ISMRM, is dedicated to advancing MRI practice globally through education, training, and professional development. ISMRT provides an inclusive international forum where radiographers and technologists connect, share expertise, and elevate standards in clinical MRI.Together, they foster a global community committed to innovation, knowledge exchange, and improving health outcomes through magnetic resonance.

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