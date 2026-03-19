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MRI Radiographers and Technologists to Gather in Cape Town for the 2026 ISMRT Annual Meeting

Maila Hughes, 2025-2026 ISMRT AMPC Chair

Maila Hughes, 2025-2026 ISMRT AMPC Chair

The ISMRT program reflects the expertise and interests of MRI radiographers and technologists across the global MR community.”
— Maila Hughes, 2025-2026 ISMRT AMPC Chair
CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT) will host its 2026 Annual Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa from 09-11 May 2026, bringing together MRI radiographers and technologists from around the world for three days of education, collaboration, and professional development in magnetic resonance imaging.

The ISMRT program features dedicated sessions that reflect the important role radiographers and technologists play in advancing MR practice, patient care, and clinical excellence.

The program was developed by the ISMRT Annual Meeting Program Committee under the leadership of Maila Hughes, BAppSc(DiagRad), MMagResTech, 2025-2026 ISMRT AMPC Chair.

“The ISMRT program reflects the expertise and interests of MRI radiographers and technologists across the global MR community,” said Hughes. “It is designed to support professional development, encourage collaboration, and highlight innovations shaping the future of MRI practice.”

Attendees will participate in eight focused forums covering topics such as innovations in MRI across Africa, ethics in imaging practice, musculoskeletal MRI advances, neuroimaging, and emerging technologies. The meeting also offers valuable continuing education credits to support ongoing professional certification and learning.

A highlight of the program is the ISMRT President’s Lecture, delivered by Professor Meng Law, MBBS FRANZCR MD FASFNR, titled, “Current Applications and Future of AI in MRI, Healthcare, Spaceflight and Humanity.”

Additional program elements include abstract presentations, networking opportunities, and the ISMRT Business Meeting and Awards Session recognizing leadership within the global MRI radiographer and technologist community.

Early registration savings are available for a limited time. Secure your registration and accommodations as the global MR community prepares to gather in Cape Town.

Additional details and registration information for the 2026 ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting are available at www.ismrm.org/26m.

About ISMRT
The International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT) is a section of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) dedicated to advancing MRI radiographers and technologists worldwide through MRI education, training, and professional development.

Parshy Phillips
ISMRM & ISMRT
+1 510-841-1899
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MRI Radiographers and Technologists to Gather in Cape Town for the 2026 ISMRT Annual Meeting

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