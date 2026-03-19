Outscraper Introduces Google Maps Scraper for Data-Driven Sales Outreach

New Google Maps Scraper helps revenue teams automate prospecting with structured business data for more targeted and scalable outreach.

BEE CAVE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outscraper has introduced its Google Maps Scraper , a solution designed to help revenue teams improve sales outreach by automating the collection of structured business data from Google Maps.The tool enables access to publicly available information such as business names, addresses, contact details, categories, ratings, and customer reviews. This structured data supports prospect identification and segmentation, allowing teams to prioritize outreach based on location, business type, and market relevance.As sales organizations increasingly adopt data-driven strategies, the ability to efficiently source and organize prospect data has become a key operational requirement. Traditional prospecting methods often involve manual research or fragmented tools, which can limit scalability and introduce inconsistencies. The Google Maps Scraper addresses these challenges by providing a centralized and automated way to gather location-based business data.The solution includes configurable filters that allow users to define search parameters such as geographic areas, radius, and industry categories. This enables precise targeting for outreach campaigns, including local market expansion, vertical-specific prospecting, and regional segmentation strategies.Data collected through the scraper can be exported in structured formats suitable for integration with CRM platforms, marketing automation tools, and internal databases. This allows sales and marketing teams to incorporate fresh data directly into their outreach workflows, including email campaigns, call strategies, and account-based initiatives.In addition to supporting outbound sales, the tool can also be used for market analysis and territory planning. By accessing comprehensive datasets, organizations can better understand local business ecosystems, identify gaps in coverage, and refine their go-to-market strategies.Typical applications include generating qualified lead lists, enriching internal datasets, identifying new market opportunities, and improving the efficiency of prospecting operations.The availability of automated data extraction tools reflects a broader shift toward scalable and data-centric sales processes, where access to reliable information plays a critical role in improving outreach performance and decision-making.About OutscraperOutscraper is a platform that provides data extraction tools for collecting structured information from online sources. Its solutions support sales, marketing, and analytics teams in building scalable workflows for data acquisition and business intelligence.

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