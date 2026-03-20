Renewables Inc and Beluga Systems Partner on Autonomous Tractor Platform

Renewables e2T working a cover crop in a Northern CA field Visit Renewables.com to learn more https://beluga.mobi/

Partnership will combine Beluga's autonomous control systems with Renewables' electric platform for precision cultivation, mowing, and field operations.

We can deliver tractors that work smarter and dramatically lower the carbon footprint of modern agriculture” — Steve Heckeroth, Founder & CEO - Renewables

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewables Inc, a a pioneering force in sustainable energy and clean technology, and Beluga Systems, LLC, a specialist in intelligent automation and robotics systems, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly develop a next-generation platform of autonomous tractor technologies for agricultural and property management markets.The collaboration will bring together Beluga Systems' expertise in robotics, sensor fusion, and autonomous control systems with Renewables Inc's strengths in electric propulsion, renewable energy integration, and precision agriculture. Together, the companies aim to deliver a suite of autonomous tractor capabilities that reduce operational costs, minimize environmental impact, and increase productivity for farmers, landowners, and land management professionals.Key Areas of Joint Development -The joint development program will focus on three core operational domains alongside underlying autonomous navigation and propulsion platform work:Precision Cultivation and Data Collection: Remote control and autonomous systems capable of variable-depth cultivation, intelligent headland turning, and real-time soil sensing to improve soil health and reduce unnecessary passes across fields.Autonomous Mowing: AI-guided mowing and vegetation management solutions that adapt to terrain complexity, detect field boundaries and obstacles, and optimize multi-pass coverage patterns for turf, orchards, and commercial properties.Autonomous Navigation: Underpinning all three application areas will be a shared autonomous navigation stack leveraging GPS/GNSS precision guidance, LiDAR, cameras, and radar for obstacle detection and avoidance, along with a cloud-connected telemetry and over-the-air software update infrastructure."This partnership represents a pivotal step forward for autonomous agriculture. Beluga Systems has developed the control systems and sensor technologies that make truly autonomous field operations possible, and aligning with Renewables gives us the sustainable propulsion and clean-energy backbone to bring this vision to market at scale," says Glenn Reid, Co-Founder of Beluga Systems, LLC."At Renewables Inc., we believe the future of farming is electric and intelligent. This LOI with Beluga Systems is a major milestone in realizing that future. By combining our e2T with their autonomous systems expertise, we can deliver tractors that not only work smarter but dramatically lower the carbon footprint of modern agriculture," says Steve Heckeroth, founder and CEO, Renewables Inc.Market OpportunityThe global autonomous agriculture market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the triple threat of labor shortages, rising fuel costs and the urgent need to reduce agriculture’s environmental footprint. Precision agriculture technologies are increasingly in demand among commercial growers, municipal property managers, and land conservation organizations.About Renewables Inc.Renewables Inc builds the e2T, a compact electric two-wheel tractor designed for small and diversified farms. The e2T runs standard walk-behind implements, supports solar charging, and is designed for durability and practical farm use. Renewables Inc. is based in Santa Rosa, CA. More info at renewables.com About Beluga Systems, LLCBeluga Systems, LLC is a San Francisco-based technology company specializing in autonomous robotics, intelligent control systems, and sensor integration for industrial, maritime, and agricultural applications. Media contact - Roxy Reid: pr@beluga.mobiMore info at https://beluga.mobi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.