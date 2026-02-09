Renewables to Exhibit e2T Electric Tractors with The LEAP Institute at World Ag Expo

The e2T at work: solar-powered, lightweight, and built for real farm conditions. Visit Renewables.com to learn more

At World Ag Expo, Renewables will showcase the e2T and support hands-on, field-based learning alongside advocacy nonprofit, The LEAP Institute

World Ag Expo is where practical ideas meet real-farm conditions. Partnering with LEAP lets us demonstrate the e2T while supporting hands-on learning for future agricultural professionals.” — Steve Heckeroth

TULARE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewables will exhibit two e2T electric two-wheel tractors at the upcoming World Ag Expo, held February 10–12 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, California. Renewables will be located at Booth L-55, where the company will be joined by representatives from The LEAP Institute.The shared booth at the World Ag Expo (WAE) will bring both organizations together with attendees to discuss practical farm and land-management work. Representatives from Renewables and The LEAP Institute (LEAP) will be available throughout the show to speak with growers, land managers, researchers, and partners about solutions related to agricultural resilience, land stewardship, regenerative practices, and renewable energy.Renewables e2T tractors are designed for farm and land-management applications where smaller, lighter equipment is a better fit for the work. At booth L-55, attendees will be able to view the e2Ts and speak directly with Renewables’ team, including founder & CEO Steve Heckeroth.“We’re looking forward to being at World Ag Expo and collaborating with organizations like LEAP. This show brings together growers and land stewards from across the country, and we see a great value in being part of those conversations in person. The e2T is the perfect complement to collaborations like these,” said Heckeroth. “It can be charged directly by solar panels for true zero-emission power.”The LEAP (Latino Equity, Advocacy, & Policy) Institute’s IntelliTrailer and SmartLight will also be on display. LEAP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving economic, environmental, and climate justice through leadership development, workforce development, clean tech advancement, and community organizing."The IntelliTrailer and SmartLight are climate-resilient technologies that stand as a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of the San Joaquin Valley. These innovations are designed to empower displaced farmworkers, catalyze new community-rooted industries, and strengthen the local economy, uplifting quality of life for current and future generations,” said Rey Leon, Executive Director and Founder of The LEAP Institute and Mayor of the City of Huron. LEAP representatives in Booth L-55 will offer attendees an opportunity to learn more about its work and ongoing efforts.World Ag Expo is one of the largest annual agricultural trade shows in the United States, drawing thousands of producers and industry professionals each year. Renewables and The LEAP Institute invite attendees to visit Booth L-55 to connect during the event.Renewables develops electric agricultural equipment focused on practical field use across a range of farm and land-management applications.The LEAP (Latino Equity, Advocacy & Policy) Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving economic, environmental, and climate justice through leadership development and community organizing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.