Renewables Opens Follow-On Investment Round Through Highlander AI as e2T Electric Tractor Enters Field Deployment

The modular micro-tractor can be equipped with solar panels, swappable batteries, and more The e2T electric two-wheel tractor paired with a potato digger attachment. Founder & CEO, Steve Heckeroth on his e2T electric two-wheel tractor

Early demand is confirmed, pilots are underway, and the next 50 units are in production. Highlander AI investors join as the e2T moves from testing to delivery.

The next phase is straightforward: apply the lessons learned in the Pilot Program to the production unit and get the e2T to the people who've been waiting for it.” — Steve Heckeroth

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewables, Inc. opened a follow-on investment round today through Highlander.ai , expanding investor access as the company transitions from field validation into production and delivery of the e2T electric two-wheel tractor.The round follows Renewables' initial Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, which brought in early investors and validated market demand for an affordable electric alternative to gas-powered walk-behind equipment. This raise is structured as a direct continuation of that work, with proceeds directed toward pilot deployments, production scaling, and delivery to California customers already confirmed.The e2T is a compact electric two-wheel tractor designed for farming and land management. It supports standard PTO-driven implements like tillers, mowers, and cultivation tools so operators do not need to replace existing equipment. Remote-controlled, quiet in operation, and compatible with solar charging, the e2T starts at $7,500. Production of the first 50 units is getting underway once Pilot Program units have been deployed."Farm demos have been conducted. We have 10 machines getting deployed through our Pilot Program and customers waiting for delivery," said Steve Heckeroth, Founder and CEO of Renewables. "The next phase is straightforward: apply the lessons learned in the Pilot Program to the production unit and get the e2T to the people who've been waiting for it.”The e2T has been recognized with the Innovation Award from the Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF). Inbound interest since the StartEngine campaign has generated hundreds of inquiries from individual operators, distributors, and public institutions across farming, land management, and education..Investors can participate in the follow-on round at invest.highlander.ai/renewablesThis Reg CF offering is made available through PicMii Crowdfunding, LLC (d/b/a Highlander Crowdfunding). This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

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