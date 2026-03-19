Michelman to Present Two interpack 2026 Sessions on Sustainable Packaging Innovation

Janne Varvemaa, Director, Products & Technology, at UPM Specialty Materials Lori Gobris, Global Marketing Director, Packaging, at Michelman Iulia Mihai, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, at Michelman Thierry Van Migem, Sales Director, EMEA, at Michelman

SPOTLIGHT Forum presentations will highlight how collaboration and advances in bio-based coatings help accelerate next-generation solutions.

As the packaging industry works to meet evolving sustainability and regulatory expectations, both material innovation and collaboration are essential.” — Lori Gobris

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will present two sessions on the interpack 2026 SPOTLIGHT Forum stage, highlighting how collaboration across the packaging value chain and advances in bio-based coatings are helping accelerate the development of next-generation sustainable packaging solutions.

The first session, titled "Simplifying Adoption of Sustainable Packaging for Brands," will take place Monday, May 11, at 11am. The presentation will be delivered by Janne Varvemaa, Director, Products & Technology, at UPM Specialty Materials, and Lori Gobris, Global Marketing Director, Packaging, at Michelman.

During the session, Varvemaa and Gobris will discuss how value chain collaboration can accelerate product commercialization. The presentation will showcase several market-ready, co-created structures which illustrate how coordinated development of paper substrates, coating technologies, and converting processes across Europe, Asia, and the Americas are helping make packaging with improved circularity more accessible to global consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies.

"Achieving real progress in sustainable packaging requires more than individual innovation. It demands coordinated action across the value chain,” said Varvemaa. “Our collaboration with Michelman is a great example of how shared ambition and complementary expertise can accelerate commercialization."

Michelman will present a second SPOTLIGHT Forum session titled "Achieving SUPD Compliance with Innovative Barrier Solutions," scheduled for May 12 at 11am.

In this session, Michelman's Iulia Mihai, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, and Thierry Van Migem, Sales Director, EMEA, will share the latest developments in the company's expanding line of bio-based coatings designed to enable high-performance, recyclable, compostable, and compliant packaging.

These recently developed technologies support the transition from non-renewable raw materials to naturally derived alternatives. They are formulated to meet global regulatory requirements including the Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks like SB54 in California. Brand owners and converters can use these coatings to develop high-performance flexible and rigid packaging structures that also target dual end of life.

"As the packaging industry works to meet evolving sustainability and regulatory expectations, both material innovation and collaboration are essential," said Gobris. "We must continue to make advances in new coating technologies through strong value chain partnerships and reach full packaging structure design. These efforts are helping bring more sustainable packaging solutions to the market to keep pace with regulatory requirements.”

Visitors attending interpack 2026 are invited to learn more about Michelman's work in sustainable packaging development in Hall 8a, Stand B25.

Additional information about Michelman's participation at interpack 2026 is available here.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.



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