Shaftsbury Barracks / License Required
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000649
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 | 1028 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT
VIOLATION: License Required
ACCUSED: Taylor L. Salmon
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 20, 2026, at approximately 1028 hours, while conducting stationary traffic enforcement, a Trooper of the Vermont State Police identified Taylor L. Salmon (19) in operation of a motor vehicle, with Salmon being identified as a known unlicensed operator. A traffic stop was initiated, and Salmon was issued a criminal citation for to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on May 18th, 2026, at 0800 hours. Salmon was further issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the violation of Title 23, V.S.A. § 601, which carries a waiver fee of $162 and 2 points, and a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the violation of Title 23, V.S.A. § 800(a), which carries a waiver fee of $162 and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 | 0800 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
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