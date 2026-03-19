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Shaftsbury Barracks / License Required

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3000649

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Michael Arel                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421                                                                                                                                       

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 | 1028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: License Required

 

ACCUSED: Taylor L. Salmon                                              

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 20, 2026, at approximately 1028 hours, while conducting stationary traffic enforcement, a Trooper of the Vermont State Police identified Taylor L. Salmon (19) in operation of a motor vehicle, with Salmon being identified as a known unlicensed operator. A traffic stop was initiated, and Salmon was issued a criminal citation for to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on May 18th, 2026, at 0800 hours. Salmon was further issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the violation of Title 23, V.S.A.  § 601, which carries a waiver fee of $162 and 2 points, and a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the violation of Title 23, V.S.A.  § 800(a), which carries a waiver fee of $162 and 2 points.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 | 0800 hours           

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

 

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Shaftsbury Barracks / License Required

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