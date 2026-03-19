New NSSRS Staff Reporting Validations

Public, Nonpublic, ESU, Special Purpose, Rule 18

There are several new staff reporting data validations now active in the NSSRS Validation collection inside NDE’s Legacy Portal.

Warning #594: Certificate Expires in Less Than 6 Months

Warning: Staff reported with a Position Assignment code requiring an active certificate, has a certificate expiration date less than 6 months in the future. Contact Educator Certification (nde.tcertweb@nebraska.gov) for questions regarding the certification process.

Error #595: Rule 18 and Special Purpose Staff Missing Email Address In Staff Reporting

Rule 18 and Special Purpose Staff in Staff Reporting is missing a valid email address and is assigned in one of these positions (position codes 1110, 1121, 1125, 1150, 1160, 1161, 1162, 1163, 1164, 1165, 1166, 1170, 1180, 2320, 2321, 2322, 2323, 2326, 2410, 2415). Rule 18 and Special Purpose Schools Only.

Warning #596: Staff ID Name Discrepancy

Warning: The last name reported in Staff Reporting does not match the last name reported in NDE Staff ID. Please ensure the appropriate Staff ID is being utilized to report the same person in both systems. If there are corrections to be made, please update the appropriate system and/or contact the NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@nebraska.gov) with questions.

Warning #597: Maximum Days Worked Reported for Paraprofessional Substitute Teacher

Warning – A Substitute Teacher (5190) with a Paraprofessional Substitute Teaching Permit was reported with a Days Worked amount over the typical maximum number allowed in your district by their permit (45 days). If the number of days worked is incorrect, please correct this in Staff Reporting. In some situations there are exceptions for these limits, please contact the Educators Certification section (nde.tcertweb@nebraska.gov) for questions regarding substitute teaching permits.

Staff Reporting guidance can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/staff/