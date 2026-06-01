Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,687 in the last 365 days.

2026-2027 Maintenance of Effort Eligibility Now Open

Public District, ESU

2026-2027 MOE Eligibility – Due 7.15.2026

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B MOE – Eligibility Standard collection opened June 1st and is due July 15th
Located: NDE Legacy Portal

For questions and/or to request a Zoom meeting, please contact NDE.SPEDHelp@nebraska.gov (Subject: District name – MOE Eligibility)

*Reminder 26-27 MOE Eligibility needs to be approved before your districts 26-27 IDEA Application can be approved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2026-2027 Maintenance of Effort Eligibility Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.