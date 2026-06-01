2026-2027 Maintenance of Effort Eligibility Now Open

Public District, ESU 2026-2027 MOE Eligibility – Due 7.15.2026 The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B MOE – Eligibility Standard collection opened June 1st and is due July 15th

Located: NDE Legacy Portal For questions and/or to request a Zoom meeting, please contact NDE.SPEDHelp@nebraska.gov (Subject: District name – MOE Eligibility) *Reminder 26-27 MOE Eligibility needs to be approved before your districts 26-27 IDEA Application can be approved.

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