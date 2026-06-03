Enrollment Option Rejection Report Has Moved to the New Portal

Public Districts

The Enrollment Option Rejection Report application is now open in the New Portal. This application collects the number of option applications received, approved, denied, and the reason(s) for denial. Applications received between June 1, 2025 and May 31, 2026 should be reported. All Public Districts are required to submit this information to NDE, with a final report submitted to the Legislature.

The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the application: District Admin-Public, Proxy Admin-Public, Business Manager-Public.

If you do not have access, you will need to request access by logging into the New Portal, go to Profile > Requests and then request the “Enrollment Option Rejection Report-District” role (or your Superintendent/Proxy can assign it to you directly).

Instructions on how to complete the application can be found by clicking the “Instructions” button within.

Important Dates:

Opens: June 1

Closes: July 31

Audit Period: August 1 -15

Program Contacts:

Kelsey Larsen at kelsey.larsen@nebraska.gov

Michelle Cartwright at michelle.cartwright@nebraska.gov