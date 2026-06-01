Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information Application – Now Open in New Portal
Public Districts
The Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information application is now open in the New NDE Portal. This application is due June 30, 2026 and has an audit window from July 1-15, 2026.
The Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information application collects district information, graduation requirement information, and NAI grade levels for Nebraska Public Districts. The information collected will be displayed on the Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) website (nep.education.ne.gov) this fall.
- The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the application: District Admin-Public, Proxy Admin-Public, Data Steward-Public
- To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the “Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information-District” role. (Superintendents and Proxies can also assign this role to district staff, from their Admin Portal accounts.)
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