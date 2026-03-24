Richmond Resident Brings GreenLight Mobility To Virginia

Franchise Helps Families With Mobility Issues Remain In Their Own Home

This business is an investment in our community and in ourselves.” — Kelly Pollock, GreenLight Mobility of Richmond

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLight Mobility, a home-modification franchise that keeps families together despite mobility challenges, announced today it has expanded into Virginia, signing a practicing physical therapist as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneurs Kelly and Chris Pollock, who live in Richmond, purchased a GreenLight Mobility franchise to capitalize on Kelly’s healthcare experience and Chris’s background in construction. For 12 years, she has been a practicing physical therapist in multiple settings, including nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, as well as outpatient, home-health and acute care. During her seven-year tenure in home healthcare, she observed the critical need people in the community have for home modification so they can live a safer, higher-quality of life.“I love working with people and helping people,” Kelly said. “This business was so intriguing to me as my husband is a general contractor. Finding a business that combines my skills and knowledge with his was just too exciting to pass up. I love the idea of helping people in the community and helping people stay in their homes as long as they can. This business is an investment in our community and in ourselves.”GreenLight offers a franchise opportunity at the intersection of healthcare, home improvement and aging-in-place solutions. Unlike traditional contracting businesses, the healthcare-centric, franchise model blends clinical insight with home modification expertise, allowing franchisees to serve a growing number of seniors and individuals with limited mobility. Assessments are performed by or under the direction of a licensed healthcare professional, such as a certified occupational therapy assistant (COTA) or a physical therapist (PT)–not a sales person.“The GreenLight Mobility franchise model continues to attract COTAs, PTs and contractors who are committed to allowing more seniors to age in their own home and more disabled individuals to retain a level of independence by providing mobility and accessibility solutions,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the GreenLight Mobility brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees realize their vision with a complete package of award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”GreenLight Mobility is the brainchild of founders Gregg and Karen Frank, a licensed occupational therapist and a physical therapist, respectively. Since 2007, the couple has helped more than 10,000 families remain in their homes, despite mobility limitations. The company’s headquarters is based in Randolph, New Jersey.7 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Choose GreenLightIn addition to a protected territory, the growing franchise delivers several benefits to franchisees to support sustainable success:--Purpose Driven: GreenLight keeps families safe and together in their own home.--Diverse Revenue Streams: GreenLight franchises provide stairlifts, ramps, grab bars, bathroom modifications and equipment rentals.--High Margins: GreenLight provides existing relationships with top-tier suppliers of mobility solutions, often with negotiated pricing and manufacturer support.--Healthcare Centric: In GreenLight’s model, COTAs and/or PTs access each request, which builds trust among clients and more referrals from area healthcare organizations.--Turnkey Training, Support: GreenLight offers 10-day comprehensive onboarding and field/vendor training programs. No prior medical or construction experience is required.--Compact Showroom Model: A 2,000-square-foot footprint supports low overhead while enabling professional client interaction and localized inventory. It also allows for more inventory to be kept on hand for fast installs.--Fast-Growing Age-In-Place Market: The market is projected to grow from 107 billion in 2025 to 176 billion in 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights. One in five Americans will be 65 or older in 2030, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.If you are a business owner and would like to connect with Kelly, you can reach her via email at KPollock@GreenLightMobility.com.If you would like more information about the GreenLight Mobility franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners ###About GreenLight MobilityGreenLight Mobility keeps families together in their own homes–despite life’s challenges–with home-modification services, such as stairlifts, ramps, grab bars, bathroom mods and rentals. The healthcare-centric model, which has helped more than 200 families, provides franchisees with comprehensive training, access to proprietary systems, approved product lines and national vendor relationships. For more information about GreenLight Mobility, visit our site or message us.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

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