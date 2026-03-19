Hannover House takes steps to appoint two additional Board members

HHSE CEO Eric Parkinson discusses shoot date options for the interior of Teatru Manoel in Malta, with Artistic Director Adrian Mamo. "TEMPUS PORTA" is a transformative major production for HHSE.

Established media company is adding two industry veterans to round out its Board of Directors, in a move for growth as well as in compliance of new financing.

We have put together the projects and financing to take HHSE to the next level. Adding two highly respected industry veterans to our board is a logical step.” — Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hannover House , Inc. (OTC: HHSE) announced today that it is expanding its Board of Directors to add two additional, entertainment industry veterans. The expansion from three board members to five is part of a compliance move required of Hannover House in order to satisfy a $3.5-million funding venture for the company.Existing board members are Eric Parkinson (President & CEO), Christian Large (VP) and Eddie Jae Walema (Secy). The two members being added include a veteran film industry attorney and a veteran film financing specialist. Details of these new members will be included in the company’s imminent up-list filing with the OTC Markets. At present, Hannover House is traded on the OTC Markets Pinksheets. The company has completed the requirements to up-list to OTC: QB, and will be making this move shortly.Additionally, Hannover House is in final negotiations with a streaming executive to assume the helm as President of the company-owned streaming service, MyFlix. The MyFlix venture will be launched with funding provided in part form the new $3.5-mm credit facility. As the past few years have proven, streaming services have grown into "the tail that wags the dog" for the Entertainment Industry. MyFlix could prove to have the same sort of transformative impact to HHSE as the streaming media did to transform Netflix from being just a mail-order DVD supplier, into a world media giant. MyFlix will offer tens-of-thousands of movies on a free-streaming basis (with advertiser support), and will be adding a self upload option, similar to YouTube, so that users can post their own videos. It is Hannover's belief that there is room for more streaming services, and that the YouTube model of consumer interactive access should be available on a separate platform... thus the choice of the trademarked name, MyFlix."We have put together the projects and financing to take HHSE to the next level. Adding two highly respected industry veterans to our board is a logical step," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House.Hannover House will be ending it’s “quiet period” of holding back news and announcements, as it crosses into the new chapter for the company’s growth.

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