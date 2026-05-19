Standing Room Only for Hannover House Cannes Screening of SINATRA! ETERNITY Signals Film's Commercial Prospects

Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson with actor Rico Simonini and director Giorgos Papatheodorou from the movie SINATRA! ETERNITY at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Actor Rico Simonini, in his role as Frank Sinatra, introduces the film at the Cannes festival, 2026. Milan fashion model Kia with Alessandra Di Caterino of Hannover House.

A feature film biography on legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra drew an enthusiastic response from a packed house at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

To have such an enthusiastic response to a film not in competition at Cannes is strong evidence of the audience interest in this iconic legend.” — Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. Hannover House

CANNES, PROVENCE, FRANCE, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SINATRA! ETERNITY, a bio-pic on the life and career of legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra, drew an overflow crowd and an enthusiastic response at its Cannes Film Festival screening today. The film, featuring the late Michael Madsen in one of his final feature roles, will be distributed into the U.S. Market by Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) and its Hemdale Film Corp releasing label. Other notable cast members include Rico Simonini as Frank Sinatra and Eric Roberts as Harry Cohn.A second screening at the Eden Cinema helped to accommodate the overflow crowd, which ranged from film industry executives and journalists to local movie goers. Film stars Rico Simonini and Eric Roberts took photos and mingled with audience members at the private reception, hosted by Hannover House.Giorgos Papatheodorou, one of the film's two directors, was also on hand to speak with audience members and media."Frank Sinatra was a larger-than-life movie and recording star," said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House. "Michael Madsen portrays a journalist interviewing an aging Sinatra as he reflects back on his life. It's definitely an audience-pleasing film. To have such an enthusiastic response to a film not in competition at Cannes is strong evidence of the audience interest in this iconic legend."Hannover House and Hemdale plan to release the film to theatres in the USA in October, followed by a streaming and home video launch in January, 2027. The film was acquired for North America distribution from a license with Crisis Cinema in Greece.

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