Governor Abbott Appoints Bailey, Wegenhoft To Texas Physician Assistant Board

TEXAS, March 18 - March 18, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Shane Bailey, M.D. and Jennifer Wegenhoft to the Texas Physician Assistant Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board issues physician assistant licenses to qualified individuals to practice in the state of Texas.

Shane Bailey, M.D. of Austin is a cardiac electrophysiologist at Lonestar Heart and Vascular. He is a fellow with the Heart Rhythm Society and the American College of Cardiology and a member of the Travis County Medical Society. Bailey received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biology from the University of California, Irvine and a Doctor of Medicine from Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

Jennifer Wegenhoft of Columbus is a physician assistant at Rice Medical Center. She is a member of the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Texas Association of Physician Assistants, and the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Additionally, she is a volunteer with the Colorado County Fair, Columbus CATfish Swim Board, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church – Nada, Columbus Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, and Columbus Little League. Wegenhoft received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Texas Tech University Health Science Center.